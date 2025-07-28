Nordex Group: Strong Q2/2025 Growth with Higher Profits & Orders

Nordex Group reported an order intake of 2.3 GW in Q2/2025, marking an 81.7% increase compared to Q2/2024.

EBITDA for Q2/2025 reached EUR 108 million, with an EBITDA margin of 5.8%, reflecting a significant improvement in profitability.

The company achieved a net income of EUR 31 million in Q2/2025, a substantial increase from EUR 0.5 million in the same quarter last year.

Free cash flow generation was strong at EUR 145 million in Q2/2025, supported by positive operational performance.

The order book stood at EUR 14.3 billion as of June 2025, up from EUR 11.0 billion in June 2024, indicating robust demand.

Nordex confirmed its full-year guidance, expressing confidence in maintaining positive momentum and achieving mid-term margin targets.

The next important date, Conference call: Results Q2 2025, at Nordex is on 28.07.2025.

The price of Nordex at the time of the news was 20,540EUR and was up +0,39 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 31.668,87PKT (+0,36 %).





