Nordex Group: Strong Q2/2025 Growth with Higher Profits & Orders
Nordex Group's Q2/2025 results highlight an impressive 81.7% order intake surge, robust profitability, and a promising future outlook, underscoring its strategic growth and market confidence.
- Nordex Group reported an order intake of 2.3 GW in Q2/2025, marking an 81.7% increase compared to Q2/2024.
- EBITDA for Q2/2025 reached EUR 108 million, with an EBITDA margin of 5.8%, reflecting a significant improvement in profitability.
- The company achieved a net income of EUR 31 million in Q2/2025, a substantial increase from EUR 0.5 million in the same quarter last year.
- Free cash flow generation was strong at EUR 145 million in Q2/2025, supported by positive operational performance.
- The order book stood at EUR 14.3 billion as of June 2025, up from EUR 11.0 billion in June 2024, indicating robust demand.
- Nordex confirmed its full-year guidance, expressing confidence in maintaining positive momentum and achieving mid-term margin targets.
The next important date, Conference call: Results Q2 2025, at Nordex is on 28.07.2025.
The price of Nordex at the time of the news was 20,540EUR and was up +0,39 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 31.668,87PKT (+0,36 %).
ISIN:DE000A0D6554WKN:A0D655
