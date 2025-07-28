    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsXiaomi AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Xiaomi
    Gold, ProSiebenSat.1 Media & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen

    Foto: Chen Jialiang - picture alliance/dpa/HPIC

    🔥 Heiße Aktien

    Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.

    Rang Aktie Veränderung Branche Forum News
    🥇 ProSiebenSat.1 Media +9,87 % Printmedien Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 The Payments Group Holding +8,63 % Finanzdienstleistungen Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 3SBio +8,61 % Biotechnologie Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 Vulcan Energy Resources -9,85 % Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 ATAI Life Sciences -21,09 % Biotechnologie Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 Boss Energy -42,96 % Öl/Gas Forum Nachrichten

    🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere

    Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.

    Rang Wertpapier Branche Forum News
    🥇 The Payments Group Holding Finanzdienstleistungen Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 Battery X Metals Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Nurexone Biologic Biotechnologie Forum Nachrichten
      Xiaomi Hardware Forum Nachrichten
      DroneShield Sonstige Technologie Forum Nachrichten
      ATOSS Software Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten

    💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere

    In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.

    Rang Wertpapier Beiträge Branche Forum News
    🥇 Gold 20 Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 Almonty Industries 19 Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Atos 18 Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
      Newron Pharmaceuticals 15 Pharmaindustrie Forum Nachrichten
      Evotec 14 Biotechnologie Forum Nachrichten
      Volkswagen (VW) Vz 14 Fahrzeugindustrie Forum Nachrichten




    Verfasst von Markt Bote
    17 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Gold, ProSiebenSat.1 Media & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen Frischer Start in den Börsentag: Diese Aktien haben zuletzt für Gesprächsstoff gesorgt – hier kommen die meistgesuchten, meistdiskutierten und heißesten Titel aus der wallstreetONLINE-Community.