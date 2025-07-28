Gold, ProSiebenSat.1 Media & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto: Chen Jialiang - picture alliance/dpa/HPIC
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|ProSiebenSat.1 Media
|+9,87 %
|Printmedien
|🥈
|The Payments Group Holding
|+8,63 %
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|🥉
|3SBio
|+8,61 %
|Biotechnologie
|🟥
|Vulcan Energy Resources
|-9,85 %
|Rohstoffe
|🟥
|ATAI Life Sciences
|-21,09 %
|Biotechnologie
|🟥
|Boss Energy
|-42,96 %
|Öl/Gas
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|The Payments Group Holding
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|🥈
|Battery X Metals
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Nurexone Biologic
|Biotechnologie
|Xiaomi
|Hardware
|DroneShield
|Sonstige Technologie
|ATOSS Software
|Informationstechnologie
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Gold
|20
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Almonty Industries
|19
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Atos
|18
|Informationstechnologie
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|15
|Pharmaindustrie
|Evotec
|14
|Biotechnologie
|Volkswagen (VW) Vz
|14
|Fahrzeugindustrie
ProSiebenSat.1 Media
Wochenperformance: -1,53 %
Platz 1
The Payments Group Holding
Wochenperformance: +98,65 %
Platz 2
3SBio
Wochenperformance: -0,61 %
Platz 3
Vulcan Energy Resources
Wochenperformance: -0,45 %
Platz 4
ATAI Life Sciences
Wochenperformance: -15,22 %
Platz 5
Boss Energy
Wochenperformance: -50,76 %
Platz 6
The Payments Group Holding
Wochenperformance: +98,65 %
Platz 7
Battery X Metals
Wochenperformance: 0,00 %
Platz 8
Nurexone Biologic
Wochenperformance: +6,35 %
Platz 9
Xiaomi
Wochenperformance: -1,90 %
Platz 10
DroneShield
Wochenperformance: -17,24 %
Platz 11
ATOSS Software
Wochenperformance: -16,81 %
Platz 12
Gold
Wochenperformance: -0,56 %
Platz 13
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -14,44 %
Platz 14
Atos
Wochenperformance: +1,62 %
Platz 15
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: +7,10 %
Platz 16
Evotec
Wochenperformance: -1,68 %
Platz 17
Volkswagen (VW) Vz
Wochenperformance: +13,38 %
Platz 18
