Current company survey / Decision-makers from the United Kingdom want to expand abroad - Germany and Rheinisches Revier in demand (FOTO)

Düsseldorf (ots) - More than half of decision-makers in the UK plan to expand

abroad in the next five years, according to a recent YouGov survey commissioned

by NRW.Global Business. 72 percent of the respondents are considering Germany

and even 84 percent specifically Rheinisches Revier. The younger generation of

corporate decision-makers is particularly enthusiastic about the industrial hub

in western Germany. That's no coincidence, as the study shows: Rheinisches

Revier corresponds exactly to the expectations of a good business location.



Decision-makers in companies from the United Kingdom are open to expanding

abroad and have rated Germany as a particularly attractive location. According

to a recent YouGov survey (in Switzerland, the Netherlands and the UK), 22

percent of decision-makers surveyed in the UK plan to expand abroad in the short

term, with a further 27 percent planning to do so within the next two to five

years. According to the survey, young people in particular are keen to expand:

seven out of ten young decision-makers (aged up to 34) are seriously considering

expansion within the next five years or are about to do so.







respondents (72 percent) rate the location as attractive (31 percent "very

attractive", 41 percent "rather attractive"). According to the survey, Germany

convinces them with key factors: they appreciate the "geographical location" as

well as the "well-developed infrastructure". In addition, the decision-makers

see a high "availability of skilled workers" and highlight "strong research

partners" and a "digital environment".



Rheinisches Revier excites the young generation



In particular, Rheinisches Revier, which is currently transforming from Europe's

largest open-cast lignite mine to a climate-neutral industrial region, convinces

decision-makers from the United Kingdom: with around 84 percent, a clear

majority of respondents find the region attractive ("very attractive" and

"rather attractive"). In the target group of 18 to 34-year-olds, almost all

respondents (94 percent) are enthusiastic about the industrial hub in western

Germany. Jochen Pollotzek, General Manager of Rheinisches Revier at NRW.Global

Business, is not surprised by these figures: "We offer companies from the United

Kingdom access to important EU markets and a clear vision." He goes on to say:

"We are pleased that we can attract the young generation and are able to shape

the future together with them."



Rheinisches Revier meets crucial site requirements



The high level of approval is no coincidence: the transformation region meets

the criteria that are important to decision-makers for a location: "geographical Seite 1 von 2 Seite 2 ►





