    Current company survey / Decision-makers from the United Kingdom want to expand abroad - Germany and Rheinisches Revier in demand (FOTO)

    Düsseldorf (ots) - More than half of decision-makers in the UK plan to expand
    abroad in the next five years, according to a recent YouGov survey commissioned
    by NRW.Global Business. 72 percent of the respondents are considering Germany
    and even 84 percent specifically Rheinisches Revier. The younger generation of
    corporate decision-makers is particularly enthusiastic about the industrial hub
    in western Germany. That's no coincidence, as the study shows: Rheinisches
    Revier corresponds exactly to the expectations of a good business location.

    Decision-makers in companies from the United Kingdom are open to expanding
    abroad and have rated Germany as a particularly attractive location. According
    to a recent YouGov survey (in Switzerland, the Netherlands and the UK), 22
    percent of decision-makers surveyed in the UK plan to expand abroad in the short
    term, with a further 27 percent planning to do so within the next two to five
    years. According to the survey, young people in particular are keen to expand:
    seven out of ten young decision-makers (aged up to 34) are seriously considering
    expansion within the next five years or are about to do so.

    Germany is highly regarded by UK decision-makers: almost three-quarters of
    respondents (72 percent) rate the location as attractive (31 percent "very
    attractive", 41 percent "rather attractive"). According to the survey, Germany
    convinces them with key factors: they appreciate the "geographical location" as
    well as the "well-developed infrastructure". In addition, the decision-makers
    see a high "availability of skilled workers" and highlight "strong research
    partners" and a "digital environment".

    Rheinisches Revier excites the young generation

    In particular, Rheinisches Revier, which is currently transforming from Europe's
    largest open-cast lignite mine to a climate-neutral industrial region, convinces
    decision-makers from the United Kingdom: with around 84 percent, a clear
    majority of respondents find the region attractive ("very attractive" and
    "rather attractive"). In the target group of 18 to 34-year-olds, almost all
    respondents (94 percent) are enthusiastic about the industrial hub in western
    Germany. Jochen Pollotzek, General Manager of Rheinisches Revier at NRW.Global
    Business, is not surprised by these figures: "We offer companies from the United
    Kingdom access to important EU markets and a clear vision." He goes on to say:
    "We are pleased that we can attract the young generation and are able to shape
    the future together with them."

    Rheinisches Revier meets crucial site requirements

    The high level of approval is no coincidence: the transformation region meets
    the criteria that are important to decision-makers for a location: "geographical
