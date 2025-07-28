The Platform Group Snaps Up We Connect Work in Strategic Move

The Platform Group AG has acquired a majority stake in We Connect Work GmbH, a platform for the industrial and construction sectors, founded in 2022.

We Connect Work focuses on B2B customers in the real estate, industrial, and construction sectors, with expertise in electrical, plumbing, heating, drywall construction, and welding technology.

The acquisition aims to expand the existing platform and introduce a B2B platform for building materials and products in the sanitary, heating, and electrical sectors by 2026.

The existing management of We Connect Work will remain in place and hold a minority stake in the company.

The Platform Group AG is a software company active in 27 industries, with customers in sectors such as furniture retail, machinery retail, dental technology, car platforms, and luxury fashion.

In 2024, The Platform Group AG achieved sales of EUR 525 million with an operating result (EBITDA adjusted) of EUR 33 million.

The next important date, Publication of semi-annual financial statements, at The Platform Group is on 22.08.2025.

The price of The Platform Group at the time of the news was 9,2600EUR and was up +1,31 % compared with the previous day.

11 minutes after the article was published, the price was 9,2200EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,43 % since publication.





