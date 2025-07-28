The Platform Group Snaps Up We Connect Work in Strategic Move
The Platform Group AG's acquisition of We Connect Work GmbH marks a bold step towards enhancing B2B services in the industrial sector, leveraging expertise in key trades to build a future-ready platform.
- The Platform Group AG has acquired a majority stake in We Connect Work GmbH, a platform for the industrial and construction sectors, founded in 2022.
- We Connect Work focuses on B2B customers in the real estate, industrial, and construction sectors, with expertise in electrical, plumbing, heating, drywall construction, and welding technology.
- The acquisition aims to expand the existing platform and introduce a B2B platform for building materials and products in the sanitary, heating, and electrical sectors by 2026.
- The existing management of We Connect Work will remain in place and hold a minority stake in the company.
- The Platform Group AG is a software company active in 27 industries, with customers in sectors such as furniture retail, machinery retail, dental technology, car platforms, and luxury fashion.
- In 2024, The Platform Group AG achieved sales of EUR 525 million with an operating result (EBITDA adjusted) of EUR 33 million.
