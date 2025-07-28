mVISE Boosts Bonds, Plans Capital Moves; Ralf Thomas Stays On

mVISE AG is concentrating all bonds totaling EUR 3.8 million on investors close to the equity side, with agreements expected to finalize by August 30, 2025.

The company plans a capital reduction by consolidating shares at a 10:1 ratio to facilitate a fair cash capital increase.

Existing shareholders will have the opportunity to participate in the cash capital increase through subscription rights, as mVISE is considered undervalued.

The term for all bonds is set to be extended to 2030, with an attractive interest rate of 4.50%, enhancing investor confidence.

Ralf Thomas has been reappointed as CEO for another three years, with the Supervisory Board praising his commitment and strategic vision.

mVISE AG aims to acquire software companies and focus on organic earnings growth while actively supporting future investments.

