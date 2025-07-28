    StartseitevorwärtsNachrichtenvorwärtsPressemitteilungenvorwärtsNachricht
    FNZ Announces Strategic Partnership with Microsoft to Accelerate the Transformation of the Wealth Management Industry

    London (ots/PRNewswire) -

    - FNZ and Microsoft have entered a global, five-year strategic partnership to
    accelerate digital transformation across the wealth management industry.
    - The partnership strengthens FNZ's global platform by enhancing its AI,
    automation and cloud capabilities.
    - The goal is to drive value for financial institutions and their clients by
    enhancing operational efficiency, accelerating innovation and increasing speed
    to market.
    - The collaboration includes co-innovation, joint go-to-market initiatives and
    the development of new AI-powered digital wealth solutions.

    FNZ, a leading end-to-end wealth management platform has today announced a
    global, five-year strategic partnership with Microsoft to transform the wealth
    management industry through technology, innovation and AI-driven digital
    solutions.

    The partnership combines FNZ's industry-leading technology, wealth management
    expertise and global reach with Microsoft's advanced AI capabilities, cloud
    infrastructure and engineering excellence.

    By integrating Microsoft Azure AI Foundry at the heart of its platform, FNZ is
    redefining how financial institutions, advisors and their clients interact by
    delivering more personalized, intelligent and resilient digital wealth
    management experiences. This collaboration with Microsoft accelerates this
    transformation by helping FNZ bring new solutions to market faster, enhance
    client outcomes, boost advisor productivity and drive innovation across
    industry.

    With more than 650 financial institution partners, over 26 million end investors
    and close to $2 trillion in assets under administration, FNZ brings scale to the
    partnership. This provides access to one of the largest wealth management data
    sets in the world, enabling the powerful application of AI, cloud technologies
    and analytics to deliver deeper insights, greater personalization and better
    outcomes for advisors, clients and institutions alike.

    Partnership Highlights

    Through the partnership, FNZ will work with Microsoft to deliver advanced AI
    tools, drive new technology development and collaborate on joint go-to-market
    initiatives, including:

    - Creating a next-generation advisor and investor experience : FNZ will
    integrate Azure AI Foundry capabilities, including Azure OpenAI in Foundry
    Models, into its market-leading platform to provide enhanced personalization,
    greater efficiency and a next-generation user experience.
    - Innovative applications for data and analytics : FNZ will utilize Microsoft
