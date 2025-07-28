FNZ Announces Strategic Partnership with Microsoft to Accelerate the Transformation of the Wealth Management Industry
- FNZ and Microsoft have entered a global, five-year strategic partnership to
accelerate digital transformation across the wealth management industry.
- The partnership strengthens FNZ's global platform by enhancing its AI,
automation and cloud capabilities.
- The goal is to drive value for financial institutions and their clients by
enhancing operational efficiency, accelerating innovation and increasing speed
to market.
- The collaboration includes co-innovation, joint go-to-market initiatives and
the development of new AI-powered digital wealth solutions.
FNZ, a leading end-to-end wealth management platform has today announced a
global, five-year strategic partnership with Microsoft to transform the wealth
management industry through technology, innovation and AI-driven digital
solutions.
The partnership combines FNZ's industry-leading technology, wealth management
expertise and global reach with Microsoft's advanced AI capabilities, cloud
infrastructure and engineering excellence.
By integrating Microsoft Azure AI Foundry at the heart of its platform, FNZ is
redefining how financial institutions, advisors and their clients interact by
delivering more personalized, intelligent and resilient digital wealth
management experiences. This collaboration with Microsoft accelerates this
transformation by helping FNZ bring new solutions to market faster, enhance
client outcomes, boost advisor productivity and drive innovation across
industry.
With more than 650 financial institution partners, over 26 million end investors
and close to $2 trillion in assets under administration, FNZ brings scale to the
partnership. This provides access to one of the largest wealth management data
sets in the world, enabling the powerful application of AI, cloud technologies
and analytics to deliver deeper insights, greater personalization and better
outcomes for advisors, clients and institutions alike.
Partnership Highlights
Through the partnership, FNZ will work with Microsoft to deliver advanced AI
tools, drive new technology development and collaborate on joint go-to-market
initiatives, including:
- Creating a next-generation advisor and investor experience : FNZ will
integrate Azure AI Foundry capabilities, including Azure OpenAI in Foundry
Models, into its market-leading platform to provide enhanced personalization,
greater efficiency and a next-generation user experience.
- Innovative applications for data and analytics : FNZ will utilize Microsoft
Partnership Highlights
Through the partnership, FNZ will work with Microsoft to deliver advanced AI
tools, drive new technology development and collaborate on joint go-to-market
initiatives, including:
- Creating a next-generation advisor and investor experience : FNZ will
integrate Azure AI Foundry capabilities, including Azure OpenAI in Foundry
Models, into its market-leading platform to provide enhanced personalization,
greater efficiency and a next-generation user experience.
- Innovative applications for data and analytics : FNZ will utilize Microsoft
