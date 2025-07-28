FNZ Announces Strategic Partnership with Microsoft to Accelerate the Transformation of the Wealth Management Industry

London (ots/PRNewswire) -



- FNZ and Microsoft have entered a global, five-year strategic partnership to

accelerate digital transformation across the wealth management industry.

- The partnership strengthens FNZ's global platform by enhancing its AI,

automation and cloud capabilities.

- The goal is to drive value for financial institutions and their clients by

enhancing operational efficiency, accelerating innovation and increasing speed

to market.

- The collaboration includes co-innovation, joint go-to-market initiatives and

the development of new AI-powered digital wealth solutions.



FNZ, a leading end-to-end wealth management platform has today announced a

global, five-year strategic partnership with Microsoft to transform the wealth

management industry through technology, innovation and AI-driven digital

solutions.







expertise and global reach with Microsoft's advanced AI capabilities, cloud

infrastructure and engineering excellence.



By integrating Microsoft Azure AI Foundry at the heart of its platform, FNZ is

redefining how financial institutions, advisors and their clients interact by

delivering more personalized, intelligent and resilient digital wealth

management experiences. This collaboration with Microsoft accelerates this

transformation by helping FNZ bring new solutions to market faster, enhance

client outcomes, boost advisor productivity and drive innovation across

industry.



With more than 650 financial institution partners, over 26 million end investors

and close to $2 trillion in assets under administration, FNZ brings scale to the

partnership. This provides access to one of the largest wealth management data

sets in the world, enabling the powerful application of AI, cloud technologies

and analytics to deliver deeper insights, greater personalization and better

outcomes for advisors, clients and institutions alike.



Partnership Highlights



Through the partnership, FNZ will work with Microsoft to deliver advanced AI

tools, drive new technology development and collaborate on joint go-to-market

initiatives, including:



- Creating a next-generation advisor and investor experience : FNZ will

integrate Azure AI Foundry capabilities, including Azure OpenAI in Foundry

Models, into its market-leading platform to provide enhanced personalization,

greater efficiency and a next-generation user experience.

- Innovative applications for data and analytics : FNZ will utilize Microsoft





