R. Stahl's 2025 Forecast Adjusted After H1 Results
R. STAHL AG revises its 2025 forecast amid economic challenges, reporting a 13.1% sales drop and significant EBITDA decline, prompting strategic cost measures.
- R. STAHL AG revised its full-year 2025 forecast downward due to preliminary figures from the first half of 2025 and a challenging economic environment.
- The company reported sales of €151.2 million in H1 2025, a 13.1% decrease compared to the previous year, with EBITDA falling to €8.9 million from €19.3 million.
- Free cash flow declined to €-13.1 million in H1 2025, worsening from €-7.0 million in the prior year.
- The updated forecast for 2025 expects Group sales between €320 million and €330 million, and EBITDA pre-exceptionals between €25 million and €30 million.
- R. STAHL anticipates a slight decline in the equity ratio for the current financial year and has implemented cost-alignment measures to maintain profitability.
- Final figures for the first half of 2025 will be published on August 7, 2025.
The next important date, Teleconference, at R. Stahl is on 07.08.2025.
The price of R. Stahl at the time of the news was 18,900EUR and was down -1,56 % compared with the previous day.
-1,56 %
+0,52 %
-0,52 %
+4,32 %
+2,66 %
+36,88 %
-5,39 %
-48,94 %
+5,73 %
ISIN:DE000A1PHBB5WKN:A1PHBB
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte