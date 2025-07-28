R. Stahl's 2025 Forecast Adjusted After H1 Results

R. STAHL AG revised its full-year 2025 forecast downward due to preliminary figures from the first half of 2025 and a challenging economic environment.

The company reported sales of €151.2 million in H1 2025, a 13.1% decrease compared to the previous year, with EBITDA falling to €8.9 million from €19.3 million.

Free cash flow declined to €-13.1 million in H1 2025, worsening from €-7.0 million in the prior year.

The updated forecast for 2025 expects Group sales between €320 million and €330 million, and EBITDA pre-exceptionals between €25 million and €30 million.

R. STAHL anticipates a slight decline in the equity ratio for the current financial year and has implemented cost-alignment measures to maintain profitability.

Final figures for the first half of 2025 will be published on August 7, 2025.

The next important date, Teleconference, at R. Stahl is on 07.08.2025.

The price of R. Stahl at the time of the news was 18,900EUR and was down -1,56 % compared with the previous day.





