net digital AG Boosts 2025 Forecast After Strong H1 Results

net digital AG expects sales revenues of approximately EUR 13 million for H1 2025, significantly up from EUR 5.4 million in H1 2024.

The company's EBITDA for H1 2025 is projected to be around EUR 1.3 million, compared to EUR 538,000 in H1 2024.

The increase in revenues and EBITDA is attributed to positive business development in cloud, communication, billing services, and service aggregation.

net digital AG is raising its full-year 2025 revenue forecast to between EUR 23.0 million and EUR 27.0 million, up from the previous estimate of EUR 18.0 million to EUR 20.0 million.

The EBITDA forecast for the fiscal year 2025 has also been increased to between EUR 2.2 million and EUR 2.7 million, from the earlier range of EUR 1.2 million to EUR 1.6 million.

The announcement was made on July 28, 2025, in compliance with EU Regulation 596/2014 regarding inside information.

The price of net digital at the time of the news was 8,0750EUR and was up +2,54 % compared with the previous day.

5 minutes after the article was published, the price was 8,8500EUR this corresponds to a plus of +9,60 % since publication.





