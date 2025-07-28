Infosys Collaborates with RWE AG to Drive Automated Digital Workplace Transformation

Bengaluru, India and Essen, Germany (ots/PRNewswire) - The collaboration willimplement solutions that automate processes and provide self-service options tosupport RWE's journey towards operational excellenceInfosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), aglobal leader in digital services and consulting, today announced a strategiccollaboration with RWE, (https://apc01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rwe.com%2Fen%2F&data=05%7C02%7Cmelvin.alex%40infosys.com%7C1d9715f9f8a546d96c4008ddc2dcaa78%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C638880975185382984%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJFbXB0eU1hcGkiOnRydWUsIlYiOiIwLjAuMDAwMCIsIlAiOiJXaW4zMiIsIkFOIjoiTWFpbCIsIldUIjoyfQ%3D%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=2bIZL6qgiI03eAIgMDCrzCfpq2FSyAS7D0465YavdNU%3D&reserved=0) a German multinational energycompany, to drive automated digital workplace transformation and improveoperational efficiency. Leveraging Infosys Workplace Suite, (https://www.infosys.com/services/microsoft-cloud-business/offerings/workplace-suite.html) anamalgamation of tools and accelerators that help enterprises drive adoption ofDigital Workplace Services, the collaboration will implement solutions thatautomate processes and enable self-service options, supporting RWE's ongoingefforts to drive operational excellence.Infosys has collaborated with RWE as a trusted partner for over 12 years,supporting numerous modernization and business transformation initiatives.Leveraging this extensive experience and its expertise in complex digitalworkplace transformations, Infosys is working closely with RWE to modernize itsworkplace with a strong focus on user centricity and sustainability. Building onthis extensive experience and its expertise in managing complex digitalworkplace transformations, Infosys will guide RWE towards a modern workplace,placing user centricity and sustainability at the heart of its approach. Thistransformation will use tools like migration factory for automated Office 365migration, collaboration apps, business dashboards and reports, Azure-poweredconversational bot, service request automation, and governance solutions. Thesetools will support RWE in streamlining business operations and enhancing theemployee experience.Gülnaz Önes, Group CIO of RWE , emphasized, "By leveraging modern technologiesand aligning them with our sustainability and efficiency goals, we arestreamlining operations, empowering our people, and creating value across RWE.