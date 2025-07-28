    StartseitevorwärtsNachrichtenvorwärtsPressemitteilungenvorwärtsNachricht
    113 Aufrufe 113 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Infosys Collaborates with RWE AG to Drive Automated Digital Workplace Transformation

    Bengaluru, India and Essen, Germany (ots/PRNewswire) - The collaboration will
    implement solutions that automate processes and provide self-service options to
    support RWE's journey towards operational excellence

    Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a
    global leader in digital services and consulting, today announced a strategic
    collaboration with RWE, (https://apc01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=htt
    ps%3A%2F%2Fwww.rwe.com%2Fen%2F&data=05%7C02%7Cmelvin.alex%40infosys.com%7C1d9715
    f9f8a546d96c4008ddc2dcaa78%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C63888097
    5185382984%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJFbXB0eU1hcGkiOnRydWUsIlYiOiIwLjAuMDAwMCIsI
    lAiOiJXaW4zMiIsIkFOIjoiTWFpbCIsIldUIjoyfQ%3D%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=2bIZL6qgiI03e
    AIgMDCrzCfpq2FSyAS7D0465YavdNU%3D&reserved=0) a German multinational energy
    company, to drive automated digital workplace transformation and improve
    operational efficiency. Leveraging Infosys Workplace Suite, (https://www.infosys
    .com/services/microsoft-cloud-business/offerings/workplace-suite.html) an
    amalgamation of tools and accelerators that help enterprises drive adoption of
    Digital Workplace Services, the collaboration will implement solutions that
    automate processes and enable self-service options, supporting RWE's ongoing
    efforts to drive operational excellence.

    Infosys has collaborated with RWE as a trusted partner for over 12 years,
    supporting numerous modernization and business transformation initiatives.
    Leveraging this extensive experience and its expertise in complex digital
    workplace transformations, Infosys is working closely with RWE to modernize its
    workplace with a strong focus on user centricity and sustainability. Building on
    this extensive experience and its expertise in managing complex digital
    workplace transformations, Infosys will guide RWE towards a modern workplace,
    placing user centricity and sustainability at the heart of its approach. This
    transformation will use tools like migration factory for automated Office 365
    migration, collaboration apps, business dashboards and reports, Azure-powered
    conversational bot, service request automation, and governance solutions. These
    tools will support RWE in streamlining business operations and enhancing the
    employee experience.

    Gülnaz Önes, Group CIO of RWE , emphasized, "By leveraging modern technologies
    and aligning them with our sustainability and efficiency goals, we are
    streamlining operations, empowering our people, and creating value across RWE.
    Seite 1 von 3 



    Autor
    news aktuell
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Verfasst von news aktuell
    Infosys Collaborates with RWE AG to Drive Automated Digital Workplace Transformation The collaboration will implement solutions that automate processes and provide self-service options to support RWE's journey towards operational excellence Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader …