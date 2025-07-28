Infosys Collaborates with RWE AG to Drive Automated Digital Workplace Transformation
Bengaluru, India and Essen, Germany (ots/PRNewswire) - The collaboration will
implement solutions that automate processes and provide self-service options to
support RWE's journey towards operational excellence
Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a
global leader in digital services and consulting, today announced a strategic
collaboration with RWE, (https://apc01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=htt
ps%3A%2F%2Fwww.rwe.com%2Fen%2F&data=05%7C02%7Cmelvin.alex%40infosys.com%7C1d9715
f9f8a546d96c4008ddc2dcaa78%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C63888097
5185382984%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJFbXB0eU1hcGkiOnRydWUsIlYiOiIwLjAuMDAwMCIsI
lAiOiJXaW4zMiIsIkFOIjoiTWFpbCIsIldUIjoyfQ%3D%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=2bIZL6qgiI03e
AIgMDCrzCfpq2FSyAS7D0465YavdNU%3D&reserved=0) a German multinational energy
company, to drive automated digital workplace transformation and improve
operational efficiency. Leveraging Infosys Workplace Suite, (https://www.infosys
.com/services/microsoft-cloud-business/offerings/workplace-suite.html) an
amalgamation of tools and accelerators that help enterprises drive adoption of
Digital Workplace Services, the collaboration will implement solutions that
automate processes and enable self-service options, supporting RWE's ongoing
efforts to drive operational excellence.
Infosys has collaborated with RWE as a trusted partner for over 12 years,
supporting numerous modernization and business transformation initiatives.
Leveraging this extensive experience and its expertise in complex digital
workplace transformations, Infosys is working closely with RWE to modernize its
workplace with a strong focus on user centricity and sustainability. Building on
this extensive experience and its expertise in managing complex digital
workplace transformations, Infosys will guide RWE towards a modern workplace,
placing user centricity and sustainability at the heart of its approach. This
transformation will use tools like migration factory for automated Office 365
migration, collaboration apps, business dashboards and reports, Azure-powered
conversational bot, service request automation, and governance solutions. These
tools will support RWE in streamlining business operations and enhancing the
employee experience.
Gülnaz Önes, Group CIO of RWE , emphasized, "By leveraging modern technologies
and aligning them with our sustainability and efficiency goals, we are
streamlining operations, empowering our people, and creating value across RWE.
implement solutions that automate processes and provide self-service options to
support RWE's journey towards operational excellence
Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a
global leader in digital services and consulting, today announced a strategic
collaboration with RWE, (https://apc01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=htt
ps%3A%2F%2Fwww.rwe.com%2Fen%2F&data=05%7C02%7Cmelvin.alex%40infosys.com%7C1d9715
f9f8a546d96c4008ddc2dcaa78%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C63888097
5185382984%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJFbXB0eU1hcGkiOnRydWUsIlYiOiIwLjAuMDAwMCIsI
lAiOiJXaW4zMiIsIkFOIjoiTWFpbCIsIldUIjoyfQ%3D%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=2bIZL6qgiI03e
AIgMDCrzCfpq2FSyAS7D0465YavdNU%3D&reserved=0) a German multinational energy
company, to drive automated digital workplace transformation and improve
operational efficiency. Leveraging Infosys Workplace Suite, (https://www.infosys
.com/services/microsoft-cloud-business/offerings/workplace-suite.html) an
amalgamation of tools and accelerators that help enterprises drive adoption of
Digital Workplace Services, the collaboration will implement solutions that
automate processes and enable self-service options, supporting RWE's ongoing
efforts to drive operational excellence.
Infosys has collaborated with RWE as a trusted partner for over 12 years,
supporting numerous modernization and business transformation initiatives.
Leveraging this extensive experience and its expertise in complex digital
workplace transformations, Infosys is working closely with RWE to modernize its
workplace with a strong focus on user centricity and sustainability. Building on
this extensive experience and its expertise in managing complex digital
workplace transformations, Infosys will guide RWE towards a modern workplace,
placing user centricity and sustainability at the heart of its approach. This
transformation will use tools like migration factory for automated Office 365
migration, collaboration apps, business dashboards and reports, Azure-powered
conversational bot, service request automation, and governance solutions. These
tools will support RWE in streamlining business operations and enhancing the
employee experience.
Gülnaz Önes, Group CIO of RWE , emphasized, "By leveraging modern technologies
and aligning them with our sustainability and efficiency goals, we are
streamlining operations, empowering our people, and creating value across RWE.
Autor folgen