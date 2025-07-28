GFT Technologies SE (von Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktges...

28.07.2025 / 15:49 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

Mixed picture but mid-term targets remain intact



On July 23, GFT Technologies released its preliminary H1 2025 results and lowered its guidance for 2025. Revenue growth was weak (+2.8% yoy) and 2.0% below our expectation. The increase was mainly driven by organic growth (+6.0% yoy) and supported by strong demand in the Americas and APAC, particularly in Brazil, USA, Canada and Colombia, as well as by solid performance in the Insurance sector (+20.0% yoy) and Industry & Others (+11.0% yoy). Additional drivers included the expansion of the GenAI product Wynxx and the recent acquisition of Megawork. However, adverse currency effects (-4.0%), weak performance in Europe (-6.0% yoy) and especially the UK (-19.0% yoy), and a slight decline in the Banking sector (-2.0% yoy) weighed on revenues. The EBT margin declined from 7.0% to 4.3%, below our estimate of 5.4%. The margin decrease was mainly driven by FX headwinds, the absence of last year's one-off gain, and restructuring measures in the UK and at GFT Software Solutions. The company lowered its revenue guidance to EUR 885m (previously: EUR 930m), 4.8% below our estimate, and now expects an adjusted EBIT of EUR 65m and EBT of EUR 45m, implying an EBT margin of 5.1% versus our estimate of 6.5%. The downgrade reflects FX headwinds and restructuring measures, while growth should be supported by AI initiatives, the Megawork acquisition and expansion in high-value services. We view the reaffirmed 2029 targets as supportive for the long-term investment case despite near-term challenges. We decrease our target price to EUR 32 (previously EUR 38) and confirm our Buy recommendation.

Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur GFT Technologies Aktie Die GFT Technologies Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Minus von -1,09 % und einem Kurs von 18,16 auf Tradegate (28. Juli 2025, 15:49 Uhr) gehandelt. Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der GFT Technologies Aktie um -19,83 % verändert. Der Verlust auf 30 Tage beträgt -18,40 %. Die Marktkapitalisierung von GFT Technologies bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 477,03 Mio.. GFT Technologies zahlte zuletzt (2025) eine Dividende von 0,5000. Das entsprach einer Dividendenrendite von 2,0400 %. Die letzten 7 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 31,00EUR. Das niedrigste Kursziel von Analysten liegt bei 27,00EUR und das höchste Kursziel liegt bei 36,00EUR was eine Bandbreite von +49,83 %/+99,78 % bedeutet.



