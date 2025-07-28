Serviceware SE (von Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäf...

28.07.2025 / 15:46 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

Company Name: Serviceware SE

ISIN: DE000A2G8X31



Reason for the research: Update

Recommendation: Buy

from: 28.07.2025

Target price: 27.50

Last rating change:

Analyst: Sebastian Droste



AI drives solid H1 growth



On July 25, Serviceware released its H1 2024/2025 financial results and reaffirmed its full-year guidance. Revenue growth was strong at 10.3% yoy (EUR 55.5m), in line with our expectation (+10%). The main drivers were a 30.5% yoy increase in SaaS/Service revenues to EUR 42.8m, driven by continued transition from license to SaaS and strong demand for the AI-native ESM platform. Additional support came from new customer wins across banking, industrial, and education sectors, as well as ongoing international expansion, including further engagement with a Fortune Global 500 client in Asia and the first North American deal via Maryville Consulting. Order backlog rose by 21.3% to EUR 97.8m, providing good revenue visibility.

The EBITDA margin improved from 3.2% to 3.4%, in line with our estimate, supported by higher SaaS share and operating leverage, although investments in SaaS transformation and expansion likely limited further improvement. The focus on AI integration and recurring SaaS revenues strengthens the investment case by improving visibility and supporting mid-term profitability potential. We increase our target price to EUR 27.50 (26.50) and confirm our Buy recommendation.



Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur Serviceware Aktie Die Serviceware Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Minus von -1,91 % und einem Kurs von 18,00 auf Tradegate (28. Juli 2025, 13:56 Uhr) gehandelt. Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der Serviceware Aktie um -0,27 % verändert. Der Gewinn auf 30 Tage beträgt +4,24 %. Die Marktkapitalisierung von Serviceware bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 189,00 Mio.. Die letzten 3 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 18,333Euro. Das niedrigste Kursziel von Analysten liegt bei 18,000Euro und das höchste Kursziel liegt bei 19,000Euro was eine Bandbreite von +0,28 %/+5,85 % bedeutet.



