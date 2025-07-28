    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsVolkswagen (VW) Vz AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Volkswagen (VW) Vz
    DAX, Ceres Power & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag

    Foto: Julian Stratenschulte - dpa

    🔥 Heiße Aktien

    Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.

    Rang Aktie Veränderung Branche Forum News
    🥇 Ceres Power +47,93 % Erneuerbare Energien Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals +26,85 % Pharmaindustrie Nachrichten
    🥉 Stem +17,92 % Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 Bannerman Energy -9,88 % Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 Pilbara Minerals -10,26 % Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 Boss Energy -40,59 % Öl/Gas Forum Nachrichten

    🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere

    Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.

    Rang Wertpapier Branche Forum News
    🥇 Foremost Clean Energy Rohstoffe Nachrichten
    🥈 Spark New Zealand Telekommunikation Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 ITM Power Erneuerbare Energien Forum Nachrichten
      HENSOLDT Halbleiter Forum Nachrichten
      Almonty Industries Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
      The Payments Group Holding Finanzdienstleistungen Forum Nachrichten

    💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere

    In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.

    Rang Wertpapier Beiträge Branche Forum News
    🥇 DAX 268 - Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 The Platform Group 31 Einzelhandel Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Evotec 28 Biotechnologie Forum Nachrichten
      Rheinmetall 25 Maschinenbau Forum Nachrichten
      Volkswagen (VW) Vz 23 Fahrzeugindustrie Forum Nachrichten
      Tesla 23 Fahrzeugindustrie Forum Nachrichten




    Verfasst von Markt Bote
    DAX, Ceres Power & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag Vor dem Handelsende zeigt sich, was zählt: Die heißesten Aktien, die gefragtesten Titel und die lautesten Debatten – das bewegt die wallstreetONLINE-Community am Nachmittag.