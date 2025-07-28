DAX, Ceres Power & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Ceres Power
|+47,93 %
|Erneuerbare Energien
|🥈
|Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals
|+26,85 %
|Pharmaindustrie
|🥉
|Stem
|+17,92 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🟥
|Bannerman Energy
|-9,88 %
|Rohstoffe
|🟥
|Pilbara Minerals
|-10,26 %
|Rohstoffe
|🟥
|Boss Energy
|-40,59 %
|Öl/Gas
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Foremost Clean Energy
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Spark New Zealand
|Telekommunikation
|🥉
|ITM Power
|Erneuerbare Energien
|HENSOLDT
|Halbleiter
|Almonty Industries
|Rohstoffe
|The Payments Group Holding
|Finanzdienstleistungen
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|268
|-
|🥈
|The Platform Group
|31
|Einzelhandel
|🥉
|Evotec
|28
|Biotechnologie
|Rheinmetall
|25
|Maschinenbau
|Volkswagen (VW) Vz
|23
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|Tesla
|23
|Fahrzeugindustrie
Ceres Power
Wochenperformance: +1,14 %
Wochenperformance: +1,14 %
Platz 1
Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: +19,62 %
Wochenperformance: +19,62 %
Platz 2
Stem
Wochenperformance: +10,64 %
Wochenperformance: +10,64 %
Platz 3
Bannerman Energy
Wochenperformance: -6,87 %
Wochenperformance: -6,87 %
Platz 4
Pilbara Minerals
Wochenperformance: -1,16 %
Wochenperformance: -1,16 %
Platz 5
Boss Energy
Wochenperformance: -50,76 %
Wochenperformance: -50,76 %
Platz 6
Foremost Clean Energy
Wochenperformance: -2,83 %
Wochenperformance: -2,83 %
Platz 7
Spark New Zealand
Wochenperformance: -3,05 %
Wochenperformance: -3,05 %
Platz 8
ITM Power
Wochenperformance: -15,22 %
Wochenperformance: -15,22 %
Platz 9
HENSOLDT
Wochenperformance: -4,80 %
Wochenperformance: -4,80 %
Platz 10
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -14,44 %
Wochenperformance: -14,44 %
Platz 11
The Payments Group Holding
Wochenperformance: +98,65 %
Wochenperformance: +98,65 %
Platz 12
DAX
Wochenperformance: +1,38 %
Wochenperformance: +1,38 %
Platz 13
The Platform Group
Wochenperformance: -6,41 %
Wochenperformance: -6,41 %
Platz 14
Evotec
Wochenperformance: -1,68 %
Wochenperformance: -1,68 %
Platz 15
Rheinmetall
Wochenperformance: -5,26 %
Wochenperformance: -5,26 %
Platz 16
Volkswagen (VW) Vz
Wochenperformance: +13,38 %
Wochenperformance: +13,38 %
Platz 17
Tesla
Wochenperformance: -4,96 %
Wochenperformance: -4,96 %
Platz 18
