Daldrup & Söhne AG (von Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktges...

28.07.2025 / 17:07 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

Company Name: Daldrup & Söhne AG

ISIN: DE0007830572



Reason for the research: Update

Recommendation: Buy

from: 28.07.2025

Target price: 20.00

Last rating change:

Analyst: Ralf Marinoni



Daldrup wins tender for major geothermal energy contract

The success story continues: Daldrup & Söhne has won the EU-wide tender issued by Innovative Energie für Pullach GmbH (IEP GmbH)) for the drilling of seven geothermal wells. The go-ahead will be given when the planned exploration insurance in the KfW Program 572 comes into force; it will take place with the adoption of the federal budget at the end of September, but does not depend on it. As general contractor, Daldrup will drill the boreholes for the extraction of geothermal energy from the Malm deposit (Upper Jurassic) at the Pullach Süd and Baierbrunn sites over a period of around two and a half years from December 2025. Depending on the results, Daldrup will drill up to three more wells. This is the largest single project in the company's history. The anticipated contract value will be in the upper double-digit EUR million range. Daldrup expects drilling lengths of between 4,000 m and 5,100 m.

The project was put out to tender throughout Europe; Daldrup presented the best concept, and factors such as technology, experience, price and reference projects were taken into account in the decision-making process by IEP GmbH.

The company can use its existing drilling rigs to fulfill the Pullach order. In the event of further orders, Daldrup could a) enter into strategic partnerships to utilize third-party drilling capacities or b), lease and/or purchase equipment from the rig producer directly.



We have significantly raised our estimates (total output and EBIT) for the years 2026, 2027 and 2028 and increased our DCF-based target price from EUR 18.00 to EUR 20.00. The recommendation remains Buy. The Pullach order is another flagship project that underlines Daldrup's expertise in geothermal energy, and other municipalities could follow suit.



Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur Daldrup & Soehne Aktie Die Daldrup & Soehne Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Plus von 0,00 % und einem Kurs von 14,20 auf Tradegate (28. Juli 2025, 17:03 Uhr) gehandelt. Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der Daldrup & Soehne Aktie um +8,65 % verändert. Der Gewinn auf 30 Tage beträgt +17,00 %. Die Marktkapitalisierung von Daldrup & Soehne bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 85,95 Mio..



