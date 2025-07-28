25 0 Kommentare PharmaSGP's Bold Move: FUTRUE's Delisting Offer Unveiled

PharmaSGP Holding SE and FUTRUE GmbH are at the center of a significant financial decision, as a delisting tender offer unfolds. While the offer price of €28.00 per share is deemed financially fair, the boards have chosen to remain neutral on advising acceptance. Shareholders have until August 11, 2025, to decide, with the boards' detailed statement available for thorough review. As a leader in consumer health, PharmaSGP boasts a diverse OTC portfolio and reported €118.8 million in 2024 revenues, with plans for further growth.

