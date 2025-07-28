PharmaSGP's Bold Move: FUTRUE's Delisting Offer Unveiled
PharmaSGP Holding SE and FUTRUE GmbH are at the center of a significant financial decision, as a delisting tender offer unfolds. While the offer price of €28.00 per share is deemed financially fair, the boards have chosen to remain neutral on advising acceptance. Shareholders have until August 11, 2025, to decide, with the boards' detailed statement available for thorough review. As a leader in consumer health, PharmaSGP boasts a diverse OTC portfolio and reported €118.8 million in 2024 revenues, with plans for further growth.
- PharmaSGP Holding SE's Management and Supervisory Boards published a joint reasoned statement on the public delisting tender offer by FUTRUE GmbH.
- The offer price of €28.00 per PharmaSGP share is considered adequate from a financial perspective, but the boards remain neutral on recommending acceptance.
- The acceptance period for the delisting tender offer started on July 14, 2025, and is expected to end on August 11, 2025.
- The reasoned statement is available on PharmaSGP's website, and shareholders are advised to read it in full before making a decision.
- PharmaSGP is a leading consumer health company with a diversified portfolio of OTC pharmaceuticals, focusing on natural active ingredients.
- In 2024, PharmaSGP generated revenues of €118.8 million with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 31.3%, and plans to expand its product offerings and European presence.
