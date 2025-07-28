fox e-mobility AG Unveils New Share & ISIN After Capital Reduction
Amidst a year of strategic pivots and financial recalibrations, fox e-mobility AG navigated 2023 with notable fiscal maneuvers, setting the stage for pivotal changes in 2025.
- fox e-mobility AG's annual financial statements for 2023 were approved on July 28, 2025, and will be published on their website before October 30, 2025.
- The company did not generate revenue from vehicle sales in 2023, achieving a net profit of €0.4 million due to cost-cutting measures and an extraordinary gain.
- As of December 31, 2023, equity stood at €68 million, while liabilities were €5.8 million and provisions were €0.8 million.
- The 2024 Annual Financial Report is expected to show a loss of approximately €68 million due to a special write-down on Fox Automotive Switzerland AG.
- A capital reduction to €732,893.00 will be implemented on August 4, 2025, with shares converted at a ratio of 100:1, and fractional shares will be handled through a partial rights settlement.
- Stock exchange trading, currently suspended, will resume shortly after the transfer of holdings, with further details to be published in the Federal Gazette on July 30, 2025.
