Hypoport SE: Revenue & EBIT Surge in H1 2025
Hypoport SE has set a remarkable financial trajectory in 2025, showcasing robust growth and profitability. With revenue and EBIT soaring to new heights, the company's financial health is on a promising upswing. A 13% revenue boost and a staggering 94% EBIT surge underscore Hypoport's dynamic first half of the year. Stay tuned for the detailed Q2/25 results, set to be unveiled on August 11, 2025.
Foto: Hypoport SE
- Hypoport SE reported a significant increase in revenue and EBIT for the first half of 2025.
- Q2/25 revenue increased by 6% to approximately €146 million compared to Q2/24.
- Gross profit for Q2/25 rose by 13% to around €64 million.
- EBIT for Q2/25 surged by 102% to approximately €7.4 million.
- For the first half of 2025, revenue increased by 13% to about €305 million, with EBIT rising by 94% to approximately €16.0 million.
- The final Q2/25 results will be published on August 11, 2025.
The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at HYPOPORT is on 11.08.2025.
The price of HYPOPORT at the time of the news was 204,75EUR and was up +4,15 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.840,76PKT (-0,06 %).
ISIN:DE0005493365WKN:549336
