Hypoport SE: Revenue & EBIT Surge in H1 2025

Hypoport SE reported a significant increase in revenue and EBIT for the first half of 2025.

Q2/25 revenue increased by 6% to approximately €146 million compared to Q2/24.

Gross profit for Q2/25 rose by 13% to around €64 million.

EBIT for Q2/25 surged by 102% to approximately €7.4 million.

For the first half of 2025, revenue increased by 13% to about €305 million, with EBIT rising by 94% to approximately €16.0 million.

The final Q2/25 results will be published on August 11, 2025.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at HYPOPORT is on 11.08.2025.

The price of HYPOPORT at the time of the news was 204,75EUR and was up +4,15 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.840,76PKT (-0,06 %).





