SUSS MicroTec Revises 2025 Profit Margin Outlook

SUSS MicroTec SE has adjusted its guidance for the gross profit margin and EBIT margin for the financial year 2025.

The gross profit margin for the first half of 2025 was 37.2%, impacted negatively by start-up costs in Taiwan and inventory value adjustments.

The company now expects a full-year gross profit margin of 37 to 39%, down from the previous forecast of 39 to 41%.

The EBIT margin for the first half of 2025 was 15.7%, with a revised full-year forecast of 13 to 15%, down from 15 to 17%.

Factors affecting profitability include less dynamic sales, a change in product mix, and costs related to setting up a site in Taiwan.

The company maintains its sales forecast for 2025 at €470 million to €510 million, with first-half sales at €266.4 million.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at SUESS MicroTec is on 07.08.2025.

The price of SUESS MicroTec at the time of the news was 37,60EUR and was down -3,86 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.834,27PKT (-0,10 %).





