Uniper: Earnings to Drop in H1 2025, Full-Year Outlook Steady

Uniper expects a significant decline in earnings for the first half of fiscal year 2025, with an Adjusted EBITDA of EUR 379 million compared to EUR 1,743 million the previous year.

The Adjusted Net Income for the first six months of 2025 is expected to be EUR 135 million, down from EUR 1,138 million the previous year.

The decline in earnings is attributed to reduced contributions from hedging transactions in the Flexible Generation segment and past optimization activities in the gas portfolio.

The loss of revenues from the procurement of gas due to non-delivery from Russia also contributed to the earnings decline.

Despite the decline, Uniper's earnings outlook for the entire 2025 financial year is confirmed.

All figures are preliminary and unaudited, with detailed results to be published on 7 August 2025.

The next important date, Interim Report January - June 2025, at Uniper is on 07.08.2025.

The price of Uniper at the time of the news was 36,35EUR and was down -2,22 % compared with the previous day.

11 minutes after the article was published, the price was 36,50EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,41 % since publication.





