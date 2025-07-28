Uniper: Earnings to Drop in H1 2025, Full-Year Outlook Steady
Uniper anticipates a steep earnings drop in early 2025, with key challenges including reduced hedging contributions and halted Russian gas supplies. Yet, the company stays optimistic about its annual outlook.
Foto: stock.adobe.com
- Uniper expects a significant decline in earnings for the first half of fiscal year 2025, with an Adjusted EBITDA of EUR 379 million compared to EUR 1,743 million the previous year.
- The Adjusted Net Income for the first six months of 2025 is expected to be EUR 135 million, down from EUR 1,138 million the previous year.
- The decline in earnings is attributed to reduced contributions from hedging transactions in the Flexible Generation segment and past optimization activities in the gas portfolio.
- The loss of revenues from the procurement of gas due to non-delivery from Russia also contributed to the earnings decline.
- Despite the decline, Uniper's earnings outlook for the entire 2025 financial year is confirmed.
- All figures are preliminary and unaudited, with detailed results to be published on 7 August 2025.
The next important date, Interim Report January - June 2025, at Uniper is on 07.08.2025.
The price of Uniper at the time of the news was 36,35EUR and was down -2,22 % compared with the previous day.
11 minutes after the article was published, the price was 36,50EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,41 % since publication.
