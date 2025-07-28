Mynaric: Shareholders Exit Without Pay as Trading Nears End
Mynaric AG is set to embark on a bold financial maneuver that will reshape its corporate landscape. The company plans to reset its capital to zero before initiating a new capital increase. This move will see current shareholders exit without compensation and halt trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Supported by the majority and sanctioned by the Munich Local Court, this restructuring is pivotal for Mynaric's future. Based in Munich, Mynaric is a leader in laser communications technology, crafting optical terminals for diverse uses.
- Mynaric AG plans to reduce its capital to zero euros and subsequently increase it, leading to current shareholders leaving without compensation.
- The capital reduction and increase are part of a restructuring plan approved by the majority of affected parties and confirmed by the Munich Local Court.
- The company expects to register these capital measures with the commercial register on July 30, 2025.
- Existing shares will expire, and trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange will be terminated following the capital reduction.
- JVF-Holding GmbH, a financial creditor, has indicated that the cash payment for the capital increase will proceed without waiting for an investment review process.
- Mynaric specializes in laser communications technology, producing optical terminals for various applications, and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.
The price of Mynaric at the time of the news was 0,9795EUR and was down -1,06 % compared with the previous day.
20 minutes after the article was published, the price was 0,9500EUR this corresponds to a minus of -3,01 % since publication.
