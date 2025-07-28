81 0 Kommentare Mynaric: Shareholders Exit Without Pay as Trading Nears End

Mynaric AG is set to embark on a bold financial maneuver that will reshape its corporate landscape. The company plans to reset its capital to zero before initiating a new capital increase. This move will see current shareholders exit without compensation and halt trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Supported by the majority and sanctioned by the Munich Local Court, this restructuring is pivotal for Mynaric's future. Based in Munich, Mynaric is a leader in laser communications technology, crafting optical terminals for diverse uses.

