Unveil Forbo's 2025 Mid-Year Insights
Forbo navigates a turbulent financial period in 2025, balancing challenges with strategic initiatives and leadership changes.
Foto: Maciej Bledowski - stock.adobe.com
- Forbo reported net sales of CHF 546.9 million in the first half of 2025, a decline of 1.5% in local currencies and 4.1% in the reporting currency compared to the previous year.
- The decline in net sales, along with lower capacity utilization and higher costs, led to a decrease in operating profit (EBIT) to CHF 42.9 million from CHF 61.8 million in the prior-year period.
- The CEO search is in an advanced stage, and the recruitment process for a new CFO has commenced, with an interim CFO to be appointed.
- Forbo maintains a solid balance sheet with a net cash position of CHF 34.2 million and a robust equity position, despite a decrease in equity by 2.9% to CHF 607.6 million.
- The company continues to invest in sustainable product innovation and digital customer experiences, with a focus on improving operational efficiency and profitability.
- Forbo anticipates a slight year-on-year decline in net sales for the full financial year 2025, with a significant decline in profit expected compared to the prior year.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Forbo Holding is on 29.07.2025.
