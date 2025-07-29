Redcare's Q2 EBITDA Margin Hits 12-Month High Amid 26.5% Sales Surge
Redcare Pharmacy's latest financial results paint a picture of robust growth and strategic success, marked by a record-breaking EBITDA margin and impressive sales surges across multiple sectors.
- Redcare Pharmacy reported a Q2 adjusted EBITDA margin of 2.6%, the highest in 12 months, with sales growth of 26.5%.
- Total sales for Q2 reached EUR 709 million, a 26.5% increase year-over-year, and EUR 1.4 billion for H1, up 27%.
- Non-Rx sales grew by 17% to EUR 457 million in Q2, while Rx sales surged by 48% to EUR 252 million in the same period.
- The active customer base increased by 1.9 million year-over-year, reaching 13.5 million, with all seven countries contributing to this growth.
- The DACH segment (Germany, Austria, Switzerland) saw sales surpass EUR 1 billion in H1, with Rx sales in Germany growing by 155% to EUR 222 million.
- Redcare Pharmacy maintains its guidance for 2025, expecting total sales growth exceeding 25% and an adjusted EBITDA margin between 2% and 2.5%.
