AEVS.SW: Growth Momentum & Profitability Boost in H1 2025
MRH Switzerland, part of AEVIS VICTORIA SA, saw a 3.7% revenue rise in early 2025, driven by strategic growth and effective leadership, setting the stage for future success.
- AEVIS VICTORIA SA's hotel subsidiary, MRH Switzerland, reported a revenue of CHF 103.9 million in the first half of 2025, a 3.7% increase from CHF 100.2 million in 2024.
- EBITDAR for the first half of 2025 is projected to be between CHF 26.5 and 27.5 million, up from CHF 25.4 million in the same period last year.
- Positive activity indicators include rising occupancy rates and stable price positioning, with flagship hotels exceeding performance expectations.
- CEO Fabrice Zumbrunnen emphasized the effectiveness of the hotel strategy and the commitment to operational excellence and customer experience.
- AEVIS will publish its detailed Half-year Report on September 18, 2025, and will present results at the Investora Zurich conference.
- AEVIS VICTORIA SA invests in healthcare, hospitality, lifestyle, and infrastructure, with significant holdings in Swiss Medical Network and MRH Switzerland.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at AEVIS VICTORIA is on 18.09.2025.
