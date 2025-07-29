SIG Group Thrives with Solid Results Amid Market Challenges
SIG Group AG's H1 2025 results reveal steady growth, with a 2.6% revenue rise and improved margins, driven by strong carton sales and regional gains, setting a promising yet cautious outlook.
Foto: SIG Group
- SIG Group AG reported solid financial results for H1 2025, with revenue growth of 2.6% at constant currency compared to H1 2024.
- The adjusted EBITDA margin for H1 2025 was 23.6%, slightly higher than the 23.5% recorded in H1 2024.
- Revenue from the carton business grew by 2.6% at constant currency, while revenue for bag-in-box and spouted pouch businesses remained stable year-on-year.
- The Americas region showed the highest revenue growth at 7.4% on a constant currency basis, driven by strong performance in aseptic carton and demand for smaller packaging.
- Net capital expenditure, including lease payments, decreased to €109.5 million in H1 2025, down from €128.7 million in H1 2024.
- SIG expects full-year revenue growth to be in the lower half of the 3-5% range, with an adjusted EBITDA margin at the lower end of the 24.5-25.5% range.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at SIG Group is on 29.07.2025.
The price of SIG Group at the time of the news was 15,560EUR and was up +0,10 % compared with the previous day.
12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 15,555EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,03 % since publication.
+0,10 %
-2,05 %
-3,48 %
-7,55 %
-15,94 %
-38,52 %
+2,88 %
+44,07 %
ISIN:CH0435377954WKN:A2N5NU
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte