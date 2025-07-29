    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsSIG Group AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu SIG Group
    SIG Group Thrives with Solid Results Amid Market Challenges

    SIG Group AG's H1 2025 results reveal steady growth, with a 2.6% revenue rise and improved margins, driven by strong carton sales and regional gains, setting a promising yet cautious outlook.

    SIG Group Thrives with Solid Results Amid Market Challenges
    Foto: SIG Group
    • SIG Group AG reported solid financial results for H1 2025, with revenue growth of 2.6% at constant currency compared to H1 2024.
    • The adjusted EBITDA margin for H1 2025 was 23.6%, slightly higher than the 23.5% recorded in H1 2024.
    • Revenue from the carton business grew by 2.6% at constant currency, while revenue for bag-in-box and spouted pouch businesses remained stable year-on-year.
    • The Americas region showed the highest revenue growth at 7.4% on a constant currency basis, driven by strong performance in aseptic carton and demand for smaller packaging.
    • Net capital expenditure, including lease payments, decreased to €109.5 million in H1 2025, down from €128.7 million in H1 2024.
    • SIG expects full-year revenue growth to be in the lower half of the 3-5% range, with an adjusted EBITDA margin at the lower end of the 24.5-25.5% range.

    SIG Group AG's H1 2025 results reveal steady growth, with a 2.6% revenue rise and improved margins, driven by strong carton sales and regional gains, setting a promising yet cautious outlook.