SIG Group Thrives with Solid Results Amid Market Challenges

SIG Group AG reported solid financial results for H1 2025, with revenue growth of 2.6% at constant currency compared to H1 2024.

The adjusted EBITDA margin for H1 2025 was 23.6%, slightly higher than the 23.5% recorded in H1 2024.

Revenue from the carton business grew by 2.6% at constant currency, while revenue for bag-in-box and spouted pouch businesses remained stable year-on-year.

The Americas region showed the highest revenue growth at 7.4% on a constant currency basis, driven by strong performance in aseptic carton and demand for smaller packaging.

Net capital expenditure, including lease payments, decreased to €109.5 million in H1 2025, down from €128.7 million in H1 2024.

SIG expects full-year revenue growth to be in the lower half of the 3-5% range, with an adjusted EBITDA margin at the lower end of the 24.5-25.5% range.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at SIG Group is on 29.07.2025.

