LEM: Strong Q1 2025/26 Sales Boosted by Auto & Track Growth

Sales declined by 6.5% to CHF 75.7 million due to the depreciation of CNY, but at constant exchange rates, the decrease was only 0.1%. Automotive and Track segments grew by 9.0% and 10.6%, respectively.

Bookings increased by 19.0% to CHF 89.1 million, with strong growth in the EMEA and China regions. The book-to-bill ratio was 1.18 in Q1 2025/26.

The gross profit margin decreased from 44.4% to 38.2% due to price pressure in China, negative mix effects, and under-absorption of production fixed costs.

EBIT declined by 44.4% to CHF 4.2 million, with an EBIT margin of 5.5%. The "Fit for Growth" program showed a positive impact, reducing SG&A by 12.8%. Net profit decreased to CHF 2.0 million, with a net profit margin of 2.6%.

Despite positive booking trends, LEM does not expect a general change in business development due to uncertainties regarding US tariff policy and currency fluctuations.

LEM continues to build on its competitiveness in the Automotive segment and expand market share, focusing on global megatrends like electrification, renewable energies, and e-mobility.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Lem Holding is on 29.07.2025.

The price of Lem Holding at the time of the news was 964,00EUR and was up +0,10 % compared with the previous day.






