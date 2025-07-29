Siltronic AG Shines with Strong H1 2025 Performance

Siltronic AG reported sales of EUR 674.8 million in H1 2025, slightly below the previous year's level of EUR 694.8 million, with Q2 sales at EUR 329.1 million, down 4.8% from Q1 2025.

The EBITDA margin increased to 26.3% in Q2 2025 from 22.6% in Q1 2025, with H1 2025 maintaining a solid level of 24.4%, compared to 26.1% in H1 2024.

Siltronic AG's guidance for full year 2025 was refined due to adjusted exchange rate assumptions, with sales expected to be in the mid-single-digit percentage range below the previous year, while the EBITDA margin remains between 21% and 25%.

In Q2 2025, increased wafer area sold and exchange rate effects influenced business development, with sales declining by EUR 16.7 million compared to Q1 2025, and cost reductions in sales, general administration, and R&D expenses.

Net profit for H1 2025 decreased to EUR 18.8 million from EUR 50.1 million in H1 2024, with earnings per share dropping to EUR 0.46 from EUR 1.59, due to operating performance decline and lower financial results.

High investments, particularly in the new fab in Singapore, affected net assets and financial position, with capex decreasing to EUR 250.1 million in H1 2025, and net financial debt increasing to EUR 902.8 million.

