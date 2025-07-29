ams OSRAM's First Deleveraging Move: Sells Business to Ushio for €114M
This transaction is a pivotal step for ams OSRAM, aligning with its strategy to refine its portfolio and achieve a leverage ratio below 2.
Foto: Owen Miller - Unsplash
- ams OSRAM sells its Entertainment and Industry Lamps business to Ushio Inc. for EUR 114 million as the first divestment under its deleveraging plan.
- The transaction is expected to close by the end of March 2026, with approximately 500 employees transitioning to Ushio Inc.
- The sale is part of ams OSRAM's strategy to streamline its portfolio and focus on core markets, aiming for proceeds well above EUR 500 million.
- Ushio Inc., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is a global leader in optical technologies with around 6,000 employees.
- The ENI business, which includes specialty lamps for various applications, generated revenues of approximately EUR 170 million in 2024.
- ams OSRAM aims to improve its balance sheet with a target leverage ratio of net-debt / adj. EBITDA below 2, involving strategic efficiency programs and asset divestments.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at ams-OSRAM is on 31.07.2025.
The price of ams-OSRAM at the time of the news was 12,140EUR and was up +0,08 % compared with the previous day.
+0,08 %
-8,17 %
+9,86 %
+61,44 %
+811,75 %
+166,00 %
+49,06 %
-12,48 %
-57,68 %
ISIN:AT0000A3EPA4WKN:A40QVT
