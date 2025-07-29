ams OSRAM's First Deleveraging Move: Sells Business to Ushio for €114M

ams OSRAM sells its Entertainment and Industry Lamps business to Ushio Inc. for EUR 114 million as the first divestment under its deleveraging plan.

The transaction is expected to close by the end of March 2026, with approximately 500 employees transitioning to Ushio Inc.

The sale is part of ams OSRAM's strategy to streamline its portfolio and focus on core markets, aiming for proceeds well above EUR 500 million.

Ushio Inc., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is a global leader in optical technologies with around 6,000 employees.

The ENI business, which includes specialty lamps for various applications, generated revenues of approximately EUR 170 million in 2024.

ams OSRAM aims to improve its balance sheet with a target leverage ratio of net-debt / adj. EBITDA below 2, involving strategic efficiency programs and asset divestments.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at ams-OSRAM is on 31.07.2025.

The price of ams-OSRAM at the time of the news was 12,140EUR and was up +0,08 % compared with the previous day.






