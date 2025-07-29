TAKKT AG Boosts Structure & Safeguards Profits with New Measures

TAKKT AG reported a 7.1% decline in sales for the first half of 2025, totaling EUR 491.7 million, primarily due to economic uncertainty and tariff disputes.

The company's organic growth rate was negative, with Industrial & Packaging (I&P) at -5.7% and Office Furniture & Displays (OF&D) at -12.6%.

TAKKT's gross profit margin decreased to 39.5%, impacted by freight charges and tariffs, leading to a significant drop in EBITDA to EUR 16.9 million.

The company is implementing a new operating model to enhance efficiency and customer focus, expecting to achieve annual savings of at least EUR 30 million in the medium term.

TAKKT adjusted its full-year forecast, now anticipating an organic growth rate between -9% and -2%, while focusing on improving cash flow and cost structure.

Despite challenges, TAKKT aims to maintain a strong balance sheet and propose a dividend payment, expecting to generate positive free cash flow in the low to mid double-digit million EUR range for 2025.

