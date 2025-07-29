TAKKT AG Boosts Structure & Safeguards Profits with New Measures
Facing economic headwinds and tariff challenges, TAKKT AG saw a 7.1% sales dip in early 2025, prompting strategic shifts to bolster efficiency and maintain financial stability.
Foto: TAKKT AG
- TAKKT AG reported a 7.1% decline in sales for the first half of 2025, totaling EUR 491.7 million, primarily due to economic uncertainty and tariff disputes.
- The company's organic growth rate was negative, with Industrial & Packaging (I&P) at -5.7% and Office Furniture & Displays (OF&D) at -12.6%.
- TAKKT's gross profit margin decreased to 39.5%, impacted by freight charges and tariffs, leading to a significant drop in EBITDA to EUR 16.9 million.
- The company is implementing a new operating model to enhance efficiency and customer focus, expecting to achieve annual savings of at least EUR 30 million in the medium term.
- TAKKT adjusted its full-year forecast, now anticipating an organic growth rate between -9% and -2%, while focusing on improving cash flow and cost structure.
- Despite challenges, TAKKT aims to maintain a strong balance sheet and propose a dividend payment, expecting to generate positive free cash flow in the low to mid double-digit million EUR range for 2025.
The next important date, The translation of "Halbjahresbericht 2025" to English is "Semi-Annual Report 2025.", at TAKKT is on 29.07.2025.
The price of TAKKT at the time of the news was 5,9750EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
18 minutes after the article was published, the price was 5,9850EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,17 % since publication.
+1,51 %
-3,75 %
-9,63 %
-25,66 %
-40,66 %
-61,57 %
-42,84 %
-65,83 %
-6,55 %
ISIN:DE0007446007WKN:744600
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte