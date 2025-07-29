Draegerwerk: Record Demand Surge in Early 2025 Orders!
Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has marked a milestone with a surge in order intake, showcasing its robust market presence and strategic growth trajectory. The company reported its highest demand in five years, driven by a remarkable 14.8% increase in the medical division's order intake. With a positive operating result and anticipated sales acceleration, Dräger remains optimistic about achieving its annual financial targets.
- Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA reported a significant increase in order intake in the first half of 2025, reaching EUR 1,738 million, the highest demand in five years.
- Net sales increased by 0.4% (net of currency effects) to around EUR 1,510 million, with a positive operating result and an expected strong acceleration in net sales in the second half of the year.
- The medical division saw a 14.8% increase in order intake, driven by high demand for ventilators, anesthesia machines, and a major order from Mexico.
- The safety division experienced a 4.2% increase in order intake, with demand for engineered solutions and personal protection products contributing to this growth.
- Despite a positive earnings result, EBIT was lower than the previous year due to one-off effects in 2024, with an EBIT margin of 1.3% compared to 3.7% in 2024.
- Dräger confirmed its annual forecast, expecting a net sales increase of 1.0 to 5.0% and an EBIT margin of 3.5 to 6.5% for the fiscal year 2025.
