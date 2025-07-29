Draegerwerk: Record Demand Surge in Early 2025 Orders!

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA reported a significant increase in order intake in the first half of 2025, reaching EUR 1,738 million, the highest demand in five years.

Net sales increased by 0.4% (net of currency effects) to around EUR 1,510 million, with a positive operating result and an expected strong acceleration in net sales in the second half of the year.

The medical division saw a 14.8% increase in order intake, driven by high demand for ventilators, anesthesia machines, and a major order from Mexico.

The safety division experienced a 4.2% increase in order intake, with demand for engineered solutions and personal protection products contributing to this growth.

Despite a positive earnings result, EBIT was lower than the previous year due to one-off effects in 2024, with an EBIT margin of 1.3% compared to 3.7% in 2024.

Dräger confirmed its annual forecast, expecting a net sales increase of 1.0 to 5.0% and an EBIT margin of 3.5 to 6.5% for the fiscal year 2025.

The price of Draegerwerk at the time of the news was 69,55EUR and was down -0,07 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 69,60EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,07 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.848,93PKT (-0,02 %).





