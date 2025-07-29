    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsRheinmetall AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Rheinmetall
    185 Aufrufe 185 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Almonty Industries, Sarepta Therapeutics & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen

    Foto: Philipp Schulze - dpa

    🔥 Heiße Aktien

    Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.

    Rang Aktie Veränderung Branche Forum News
    🥇 Sarepta Therapeutics +57,26 % Biotechnologie Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 Apellis Pharmaceuticals +23,48 % Biotechnologie Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Celestica +12,67 % Elektrogeräte Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 Boss Energy -8,74 % Öl/Gas Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 BitMine Immersion Technologies Registered -12,34 % Finanzdienstleistungen Nachrichten
    🟥 Exelixis -12,53 % Biotechnologie Forum Nachrichten

    🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere

    Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.

    Rang Wertpapier Branche Forum News
    🥇 TeamViewer Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 Redcare Pharmacy Einzelhandel Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Ballard Power Systems Erneuerbare Energien Forum Nachrichten
      Metaplanet Finanzdienstleistungen Forum Nachrichten
      Xiaomi Hardware Forum Nachrichten
      Spark New Zealand Telekommunikation Forum Nachrichten

    💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere

    In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.

    Rang Wertpapier Beiträge Branche Forum News
    🥇 Almonty Industries 96 Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 DroneShield 43 Sonstige Technologie Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Evotec 41 Biotechnologie Forum Nachrichten
      TeamViewer 36 Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
      Rheinmetall 36 Maschinenbau Forum Nachrichten
      Novo Nordisk 31 Pharmaindustrie Forum Nachrichten




    Verfasst von Markt Bote
    17 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Almonty Industries, Sarepta Therapeutics & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen Frischer Start in den Börsentag: Diese Aktien haben zuletzt für Gesprächsstoff gesorgt – hier kommen die meistgesuchten, meistdiskutierten und heißesten Titel aus der wallstreetONLINE-Community.