Almonty Industries, Sarepta Therapeutics & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Sarepta Therapeutics
|+57,26 %
|Biotechnologie
|🥈
|Apellis Pharmaceuticals
|+23,48 %
|Biotechnologie
|🥉
|Celestica
|+12,67 %
|Elektrogeräte
|🟥
|Boss Energy
|-8,74 %
|Öl/Gas
|🟥
|BitMine Immersion Technologies Registered
|-12,34 %
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|🟥
|Exelixis
|-12,53 %
|Biotechnologie
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|TeamViewer
|Informationstechnologie
|🥈
|Redcare Pharmacy
|Einzelhandel
|🥉
|Ballard Power Systems
|Erneuerbare Energien
|Metaplanet
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|Xiaomi
|Hardware
|Spark New Zealand
|Telekommunikation
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Almonty Industries
|96
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|DroneShield
|43
|Sonstige Technologie
|🥉
|Evotec
|41
|Biotechnologie
|TeamViewer
|36
|Informationstechnologie
|Rheinmetall
|36
|Maschinenbau
|Novo Nordisk
|31
|Pharmaindustrie
Sarepta Therapeutics
Platz 1
Apellis Pharmaceuticals
Platz 2
Celestica
Platz 3
Boss Energy
Platz 4
BitMine Immersion Technologies Registered
Platz 5
Exelixis
Platz 6
TeamViewer
Platz 7
Redcare Pharmacy
Platz 8
Ballard Power Systems
Platz 9
Metaplanet
Platz 10
Xiaomi
Platz 11
Spark New Zealand
Platz 12
Almonty Industries
Platz 13
DroneShield
Platz 14
Evotec
Platz 15
TeamViewer
Platz 16
Rheinmetall
Platz 17
Novo Nordisk
Platz 18
