HEIDELBERG agrees strategic partnership with defense specialist VINCORION (FOTO)

Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktie Die Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Plus von +21,22 % und einem Kurs von 1,942 auf Tradegate (29. Juli 2025, 10:09 Uhr) gehandelt. Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktie um -0,37 % verändert. Der Gewinn auf 30 Tage beträgt +7,94 %. Die Marktkapitalisierung von Heidelberger Druckmaschinen bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 575,47 Mio.. Die letzten 6 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 1,5000EUR. Das niedrigste Kursziel von Analysten liegt bei 1,0000EUR und das höchste Kursziel liegt bei 2,0000EUR was eine Bandbreite von -48,93 %/+2,15 % bedeutet.

Heidelberg (ots) -- HEIDELBERG moves into defense industry- VINCORION Advanced Systems GmbH specializes in power systems forsafety-critical applications- HEIDELBERG impresses with high vertical range of manufacture andindustrialization expertise- System partnership with VINCORION marks start of strategic collaborationHeidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (HEIDELBERG) is positioning itself in the defensesector with its first concrete project and is entering into a strategicpartnership with VINCORION Advanced Systems GmbH. As part of a memorandum ofunderstanding (MOU), both companies have agreed on a cooperation spanningseveral years, which is expected to be expanded in the future and to strengthenindustrial performance as well as security of supply in the defense sector inthe long term. This cooperation will see HEIDELBERG move into the defense marketby developing, industrializing, and building power control and distributionsystems for VINCORION. In this way, the two companies will help boosttechnological sovereignty and safeguard domestic value chains.Established technology leader for critical systemsVINCORION has over 60 years of experience in developing and manufacturingstate-of-the-art power systems for use in civilian and military applications.The company also develops cutting-edge technology, including rescue hoists forhelicopters."Important step toward greater technological independence and a strongerindustrial base""The partnership with VINCORION marks a milestone for HEIDELBERG and emphasizesour technology company's ability to industrialize complex products efficiently.We are looking to become increasingly established as a reliable partner insecurity-relevant areas," says Jürgen Otto, CEO of HEIDELBERG. "Our combinationof technological expertise and reliable production in Germany is an importantstep toward greater technological independence and a stronger industrial base,"he adds.Strategic alliance for technological sovereignty"This partnership brings together two German technology leaders withcomplementary strengths," explains Kajetan von Mentzingen, Managing Director ofVINCORION. "HEIDELBERG boasts outstanding industrialization expertise andscaling capabilities. Together, we can boost Europe's technological sovereigntyin a strategically important area, while also taking our internationalcompetitiveness to the next level," he continues.High vertical range of manufacture in GermanyHEIDELBERG is aiming to become established as a reliable partner forhigh-quality products and gradually expand this role within the defense sector.