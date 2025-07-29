HEIDELBERG agrees strategic partnership with defense specialist VINCORION (FOTO)
- HEIDELBERG moves into defense industry
- VINCORION Advanced Systems GmbH specializes in power systems for
safety-critical applications
- HEIDELBERG impresses with high vertical range of manufacture and
industrialization expertise
- System partnership with VINCORION marks start of strategic collaboration
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (HEIDELBERG) is positioning itself in the defense
sector with its first concrete project and is entering into a strategic
partnership with VINCORION Advanced Systems GmbH. As part of a memorandum of
understanding (MOU), both companies have agreed on a cooperation spanning
several years, which is expected to be expanded in the future and to strengthen
industrial performance as well as security of supply in the defense sector in
the long term. This cooperation will see HEIDELBERG move into the defense market
by developing, industrializing, and building power control and distribution
systems for VINCORION. In this way, the two companies will help boost
technological sovereignty and safeguard domestic value chains.
Established technology leader for critical systems
VINCORION has over 60 years of experience in developing and manufacturing
state-of-the-art power systems for use in civilian and military applications.
The company also develops cutting-edge technology, including rescue hoists for
helicopters.
"Important step toward greater technological independence and a stronger
industrial base"
"The partnership with VINCORION marks a milestone for HEIDELBERG and emphasizes
our technology company's ability to industrialize complex products efficiently.
We are looking to become increasingly established as a reliable partner in
security-relevant areas," says Jürgen Otto, CEO of HEIDELBERG. "Our combination
of technological expertise and reliable production in Germany is an important
step toward greater technological independence and a stronger industrial base,"
he adds.
Strategic alliance for technological sovereignty
"This partnership brings together two German technology leaders with
complementary strengths," explains Kajetan von Mentzingen, Managing Director of
VINCORION. "HEIDELBERG boasts outstanding industrialization expertise and
scaling capabilities. Together, we can boost Europe's technological sovereignty
in a strategically important area, while also taking our international
competitiveness to the next level," he continues.
High vertical range of manufacture in Germany
HEIDELBERG is aiming to become established as a reliable partner for
high-quality products and gradually expand this role within the defense sector.
Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktie
Die Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Plus von +21,22 % und einem Kurs von 1,942 auf Tradegate (29. Juli 2025, 10:09 Uhr) gehandelt.
Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktie um -0,37 % verändert. Der Gewinn auf 30 Tage beträgt +7,94 %.
Die Marktkapitalisierung von Heidelberger Druckmaschinen bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 575,47 Mio..
Die letzten 6 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 1,5000EUR. Das niedrigste Kursziel von Analysten liegt bei 1,0000EUR und das höchste Kursziel liegt bei 2,0000EUR was eine Bandbreite von -48,93 %/+2,15 % bedeutet.
