    HEIDELBERG agrees strategic partnership with defense specialist VINCORION (FOTO)

    Heidelberg (ots) -

    - HEIDELBERG moves into defense industry
    - VINCORION Advanced Systems GmbH specializes in power systems for
    safety-critical applications
    - HEIDELBERG impresses with high vertical range of manufacture and
    industrialization expertise
    - System partnership with VINCORION marks start of strategic collaboration

    Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (HEIDELBERG) is positioning itself in the defense
    sector with its first concrete project and is entering into a strategic
    partnership with VINCORION Advanced Systems GmbH. As part of a memorandum of
    understanding (MOU), both companies have agreed on a cooperation spanning
    several years, which is expected to be expanded in the future and to strengthen
    industrial performance as well as security of supply in the defense sector in
    the long term. This cooperation will see HEIDELBERG move into the defense market
    by developing, industrializing, and building power control and distribution
    systems for VINCORION. In this way, the two companies will help boost
    technological sovereignty and safeguard domestic value chains.

    Established technology leader for critical systems

    VINCORION has over 60 years of experience in developing and manufacturing
    state-of-the-art power systems for use in civilian and military applications.
    The company also develops cutting-edge technology, including rescue hoists for
    helicopters.

    "Important step toward greater technological independence and a stronger
    industrial base"

    "The partnership with VINCORION marks a milestone for HEIDELBERG and emphasizes
    our technology company's ability to industrialize complex products efficiently.
    We are looking to become increasingly established as a reliable partner in
    security-relevant areas," says Jürgen Otto, CEO of HEIDELBERG. "Our combination
    of technological expertise and reliable production in Germany is an important
    step toward greater technological independence and a stronger industrial base,"
    he adds.

    Strategic alliance for technological sovereignty

    "This partnership brings together two German technology leaders with
    complementary strengths," explains Kajetan von Mentzingen, Managing Director of
    VINCORION. "HEIDELBERG boasts outstanding industrialization expertise and
    scaling capabilities. Together, we can boost Europe's technological sovereignty
    in a strategically important area, while also taking our international
    competitiveness to the next level," he continues.

    High vertical range of manufacture in Germany

    HEIDELBERG is aiming to become established as a reliable partner for
    high-quality products and gradually expand this role within the defense sector.
     

    Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktie

    Die Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Plus von +21,22 % und einem Kurs von 1,942 auf Tradegate (29. Juli 2025, 10:09 Uhr) gehandelt.

    Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktie um -0,37 % verändert. Der Gewinn auf 30 Tage beträgt +7,94 %.

    Die Marktkapitalisierung von Heidelberger Druckmaschinen bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 575,47 Mio..

    Die letzten 6 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 1,5000EUR. Das niedrigste Kursziel von Analysten liegt bei 1,0000EUR und das höchste Kursziel liegt bei 2,0000EUR was eine Bandbreite von -48,93 %/+2,15 % bedeutet.

