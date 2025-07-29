K+S Q2/25: EBITDA Misses, FCF Steady; FY 2025 Outlook Holds, EUR/USD

K+S Group's Q2/2025 EBITDA was EUR 110 million, below market expectations of EUR 139 million and lower than Q2/2024's EUR 128 million.

Adjusted free cash flow for Q2/2025 was EUR -8 million, aligning with market expectations and improving from EUR -24 million in Q2/2024.

The lower EBITDA was impacted by a EUR 10 million one-off effect related to mining provisions and lower sales volumes in the Agriculture segment.

Sales volumes in the Agriculture segment were 1.74 million tonnes, below the expected 1.84 million tonnes and the previous year's figure.

K+S confirmed its full-year EBITDA forecast of EUR 560 million to 640 million despite a less favorable USD/EUR exchange rate assumption.

The H1/2025 Half-Year Financial Report is scheduled for publication on August 12, 2025.

The price of EUR/USD at the time of the news was 1,15750USD and was down -0,09 % compared with the previous day.





