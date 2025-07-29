PLAN-B NET ZERO AG Surges Past New Milestones on Its Way to a Green-Energy Billion (FOTO)
Zug (ots) - The Greentech innovator PLAN-B NET ZERO AG announced another
breakthrough today: its German subsidiary, PLAN-B NET ZERO Energy GmbH, is on
track to hit EUR120 million in annual recurring revenue, setting a new benchmark
in Germany's energy market.
Buy-and-Build Meets Smart-Energy AI
Founded just over two years ago by Switzerland's youngest energy CEO, Bradley
Mundt , PLAN-B NET ZERO pursues a clear strategy.
"We integrate the entire renewable-energy value chain, from project development
and plant operation all the way to end-customer supply, turbo-charged by our
cost-optimizing Smart-Energy AI," Bradley Mundt, CEO
Wherever it makes sense, growth comes through strategic acquisitions under a
buy-and-build playbook; elsewhere, as with the German power subsidiary, revenue
is driven organically.
The Consumer-Friendly Energy Transition
The startup positions itself as the face of an energy transition consumers
actually want: cost-efficient, flexible, and fairly priced .
PLAN-B NET ZERO Energy is already developing forward-looking smart-home
solutions that combine AI-driven load management with smart meters and household
battery storage:
"Customers can store power when prices are lowest and use it whenever they need
it," Bradley Mundt
Sales 4.0: Physical Reach, Digital Speed
Growth is powered by a hybrid sales network of 3,000+ partners plus multiple
digital channels. Modern AI processes, especially in customer care, keep costs
minimal and scalability high.
Top-Tier Market Ratings
Independent consumer portal Cheapenergy24.de underscores the success of the
concept: PLAN-B NET ZERO Energy earns top scores for sustainability, service,
and price , positioning itself as a premium brand in the Greentech segment.
"We've just closed the strongest revenue month in our history," Bradley Mundt
concludes. "German energy customers are ready to drive the energy transition and
PLAN-B NET ZERO delivers the solutions."
About the Company PLAN-B NET ZERO
PLAN-B NET ZERO is a Greentech startup headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.
Founded in April 2023 by Bradley Mundt , the company's mission is to accelerate
global CO? reduction. PLAN-B NET ZERO provides end-to-end sustainable energy
solutions for industrial and residential clients, covering every key link in the
green-energy value chain : direct sales, planning and construction of
renewable-energy plants, plant operation, and its own energy-supply and trading
business.
Contact:
Julia Schnitger
mailto:presse@planbnetzero.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/175322/6086194
OTS: PLAN-B NET ZERO
