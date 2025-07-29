PLAN-B NET ZERO AG Surges Past New Milestones on Its Way to a Green-Energy Billion (FOTO)

Zug (ots) - The Greentech innovator PLAN-B NET ZERO AG announced another

breakthrough today: its German subsidiary, PLAN-B NET ZERO Energy GmbH, is on

track to hit EUR120 million in annual recurring revenue, setting a new benchmark

in Germany's energy market.



Buy-and-Build Meets Smart-Energy AI





Founded just over two years ago by Switzerland's youngest energy CEO, Bradley

Mundt , PLAN-B NET ZERO pursues a clear strategy.



"We integrate the entire renewable-energy value chain, from project development

and plant operation all the way to end-customer supply, turbo-charged by our

cost-optimizing Smart-Energy AI," Bradley Mundt, CEO



Wherever it makes sense, growth comes through strategic acquisitions under a

buy-and-build playbook; elsewhere, as with the German power subsidiary, revenue

is driven organically.



The Consumer-Friendly Energy Transition



The startup positions itself as the face of an energy transition consumers

actually want: cost-efficient, flexible, and fairly priced .



PLAN-B NET ZERO Energy is already developing forward-looking smart-home

solutions that combine AI-driven load management with smart meters and household

battery storage:



"Customers can store power when prices are lowest and use it whenever they need

it," Bradley Mundt



Sales 4.0: Physical Reach, Digital Speed



Growth is powered by a hybrid sales network of 3,000+ partners plus multiple

digital channels. Modern AI processes, especially in customer care, keep costs

minimal and scalability high.



Top-Tier Market Ratings



Independent consumer portal Cheapenergy24.de underscores the success of the

concept: PLAN-B NET ZERO Energy earns top scores for sustainability, service,

and price , positioning itself as a premium brand in the Greentech segment.



"We've just closed the strongest revenue month in our history," Bradley Mundt

concludes. "German energy customers are ready to drive the energy transition and

PLAN-B NET ZERO delivers the solutions."



About the Company PLAN-B NET ZERO



PLAN-B NET ZERO is a Greentech startup headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Founded in April 2023 by Bradley Mundt , the company's mission is to accelerate

global CO? reduction. PLAN-B NET ZERO provides end-to-end sustainable energy

solutions for industrial and residential clients, covering every key link in the

green-energy value chain : direct sales, planning and construction of

renewable-energy plants, plant operation, and its own energy-supply and trading

business.



