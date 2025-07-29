PLAN-B NET ZERO AG Surges Past New Milestones on Its Way to a Green-Energy Billion (FOTO)

    StartseitevorwärtsNachrichtenvorwärtsPressemitteilungenvorwärtsNachricht
    Zug (ots) - The Greentech innovator PLAN-B NET ZERO AG announced another
    breakthrough today: its German subsidiary, PLAN-B NET ZERO Energy GmbH, is on
    track to hit EUR120 million in annual recurring revenue, setting a new benchmark
    in Germany's energy market.

    Buy-and-Build Meets Smart-Energy AI

    Founded just over two years ago by Switzerland's youngest energy CEO, Bradley
    Mundt , PLAN-B NET ZERO pursues a clear strategy.

    "We integrate the entire renewable-energy value chain, from project development
    and plant operation all the way to end-customer supply, turbo-charged by our
    cost-optimizing Smart-Energy AI," Bradley Mundt, CEO

    Wherever it makes sense, growth comes through strategic acquisitions under a
    buy-and-build playbook; elsewhere, as with the German power subsidiary, revenue
    is driven organically.

    The Consumer-Friendly Energy Transition

    The startup positions itself as the face of an energy transition consumers
    actually want: cost-efficient, flexible, and fairly priced .

    PLAN-B NET ZERO Energy is already developing forward-looking smart-home
    solutions that combine AI-driven load management with smart meters and household
    battery storage:

    "Customers can store power when prices are lowest and use it whenever they need
    it," Bradley Mundt

    Sales 4.0: Physical Reach, Digital Speed

    Growth is powered by a hybrid sales network of 3,000+ partners plus multiple
    digital channels. Modern AI processes, especially in customer care, keep costs
    minimal and scalability high.

    Top-Tier Market Ratings

    Independent consumer portal Cheapenergy24.de underscores the success of the
    concept: PLAN-B NET ZERO Energy earns top scores for sustainability, service,
    and price , positioning itself as a premium brand in the Greentech segment.

    "We've just closed the strongest revenue month in our history," Bradley Mundt
    concludes. "German energy customers are ready to drive the energy transition and
    PLAN-B NET ZERO delivers the solutions."

    About the Company PLAN-B NET ZERO

    PLAN-B NET ZERO is a Greentech startup headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.
    Founded in April 2023 by Bradley Mundt , the company's mission is to accelerate
    global CO? reduction. PLAN-B NET ZERO provides end-to-end sustainable energy
    solutions for industrial and residential clients, covering every key link in the
    green-energy value chain : direct sales, planning and construction of
    renewable-energy plants, plant operation, and its own energy-supply and trading
    business.

    Contact:

    Julia Schnitger
    mailto:presse@planbnetzero.com

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/175322/6086194
    OTS: PLAN-B NET ZERO




