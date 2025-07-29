SynBiotic Eyes Triple Revenue by 2027 in Cannabis & Hemp Markets
SYNBIOTIC SE is set to triple its revenue by 2027, leveraging growth in medical cannabis and industrial hemp markets, with a strategic focus on sustainable expansion and unique investment opportunities.
- SYNBIOTIC SE expects its revenue to triple by 2027, focusing on growth markets for medical cannabis and industrial hemp.
- The company employs a dual market strategy to capture long-term value in both medical cannabis and industrial hemp markets, offering unique investment opportunities.
- The global market for medical cannabis is projected to grow by 55% annually, driven by legalization, social acceptance, and integration into standard medical care.
- SYNBIOTIC is well-positioned regarding German draft legislation on medical cannabis, focusing on distribution through physical pharmacies and telemedicine.
- The industrial hemp market is expected to reach EUR 15 billion by 2030, with regulatory advances opening significant commercial potential.
- SYNBIOTIC aims for sustainable growth, with a revenue target of EUR 48 million by 2027 and positive EBITDA by 2026, driven by increased demand for cannabis and hemp products.
