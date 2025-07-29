SynBiotic Eyes Triple Revenue by 2027 in Cannabis & Hemp Markets

SYNBIOTIC SE expects its revenue to triple by 2027, focusing on growth markets for medical cannabis and industrial hemp.

The company employs a dual market strategy to capture long-term value in both medical cannabis and industrial hemp markets, offering unique investment opportunities.

The global market for medical cannabis is projected to grow by 55% annually, driven by legalization, social acceptance, and integration into standard medical care.

SYNBIOTIC is well-positioned regarding German draft legislation on medical cannabis, focusing on distribution through physical pharmacies and telemedicine.

The industrial hemp market is expected to reach EUR 15 billion by 2030, with regulatory advances opening significant commercial potential.

SYNBIOTIC aims for sustainable growth, with a revenue target of EUR 48 million by 2027 and positive EBITDA by 2026, driven by increased demand for cannabis and hemp products.

