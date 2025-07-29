    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsF24 AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu F24
    F24 introduces new solution for international risk monitoring and smart alerting (FOTO)

    Munich (ots) - SaaS provider F24 is presenting FACT24 TRM+, a new solution for
    international risk monitoring combined with smart alerting. Developed in
    cooperation with technology partner A3M Global Monitoring GmbH, the solution
    merges global security monitoring with automated alerting. FACT24 TRM+ targets
    both internationally operating companies with globally distributed employees and
    organisations with multiple sites within a country or region. In addition to
    protecting employees, it also helps safeguard critical business assets such as
    data centers, production sites, or logistics hubs.

    Global threats, local responsibility

    Companies are facing an increasing variety of dynamic risks - from natural
    disasters and political unrest to cyberattacks. At the same time, employees work
    more frequently in mobile, remote, or travel-based settings. This makes
    protecting people more complex and business-critical. FACT24 TRM+ addresses this
    challenge with an integrated approach combining early risk monitoring and
    reliable communication.

    "We developed this solution based on specific customer requirements, and we are
    pleased that it is already in use by initial companies. In a world of increasing
    crisis complexity and rapidly changing security situations, organisations need
    to act quickly," explains Dr. Stefanie Hauer, Senior Vice President Commercial
    at F24. "By combining international risk monitoring with smart alerting, our
    solution not only enables a rapid, targeted response but also supports proactive
    crisis management."

    Read the full release here: https://f24.com/en/press-release-fact24-trm/

    About F24

    F24 is Europe's leading Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider for resilience.
    More than 5,500 customers worldwide rely on F24's digital solutions, which
    support companies and organisations through all areas of resilience. Solutions
    cover business messaging and service notification, emergency and mass
    notification, incident and crisis management, as well as governance, risk and
    compliance.

    F24 supports customers in virtually every sector ranging from energy,
    healthcare, industry, finance, IT, tourism and aviation to a wide variety of
    public organisations. Many years of international experience have made F24
    experts in improving resilience with digital solutions.

    Contact:

    F24 AG
    Patrick Eller
    Head of Corporate Marketing & PR
    mailto:presse@f24.com
    http://www.f24.com

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/62168/6086351
    OTS: F24 AG




