F24 introduces new solution for international risk monitoring and smart alerting (FOTO)
Munich (ots) - SaaS provider F24 is presenting FACT24 TRM+, a new solution for
international risk monitoring combined with smart alerting. Developed in
cooperation with technology partner A3M Global Monitoring GmbH, the solution
merges global security monitoring with automated alerting. FACT24 TRM+ targets
both internationally operating companies with globally distributed employees and
organisations with multiple sites within a country or region. In addition to
protecting employees, it also helps safeguard critical business assets such as
data centers, production sites, or logistics hubs.
Global threats, local responsibility
Read the full release here: https://f24.com/en/press-release-fact24-trm/
About F24
F24 is Europe's leading Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider for resilience.
More than 5,500 customers worldwide rely on F24's digital solutions, which
support companies and organisations through all areas of resilience. Solutions
cover business messaging and service notification, emergency and mass
notification, incident and crisis management, as well as governance, risk and
compliance.
F24 supports customers in virtually every sector ranging from energy,
healthcare, industry, finance, IT, tourism and aviation to a wide variety of
public organisations. Many years of international experience have made F24
experts in improving resilience with digital solutions.
Contact:
F24 AG
Patrick Eller
Head of Corporate Marketing & PR
mailto:presse@f24.com
http://www.f24.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/62168/6086351
OTS: F24 AG
Read the full release here: https://f24.com/en/press-release-fact24-trm/
