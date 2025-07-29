F24 introduces new solution for international risk monitoring and smart alerting (FOTO)

Munich (ots) - SaaS provider F24 is presenting FACT24 TRM+, a new solution for

international risk monitoring combined with smart alerting. Developed in

cooperation with technology partner A3M Global Monitoring GmbH, the solution

merges global security monitoring with automated alerting. FACT24 TRM+ targets

both internationally operating companies with globally distributed employees and

organisations with multiple sites within a country or region. In addition to

protecting employees, it also helps safeguard critical business assets such as

data centers, production sites, or logistics hubs.



Global threats, local responsibility





Companies are facing an increasing variety of dynamic risks - from natural

disasters and political unrest to cyberattacks. At the same time, employees work

more frequently in mobile, remote, or travel-based settings. This makes

protecting people more complex and business-critical. FACT24 TRM+ addresses this

challenge with an integrated approach combining early risk monitoring and

reliable communication.



"We developed this solution based on specific customer requirements, and we are

pleased that it is already in use by initial companies. In a world of increasing

crisis complexity and rapidly changing security situations, organisations need

to act quickly," explains Dr. Stefanie Hauer, Senior Vice President Commercial

at F24. "By combining international risk monitoring with smart alerting, our

solution not only enables a rapid, targeted response but also supports proactive

crisis management."



Read the full release here: https://f24.com/en/press-release-fact24-trm/



About F24



F24 is Europe's leading Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider for resilience.

More than 5,500 customers worldwide rely on F24's digital solutions, which

support companies and organisations through all areas of resilience. Solutions

cover business messaging and service notification, emergency and mass

notification, incident and crisis management, as well as governance, risk and

compliance.



F24 supports customers in virtually every sector ranging from energy,

healthcare, industry, finance, IT, tourism and aviation to a wide variety of

public organisations. Many years of international experience have made F24

experts in improving resilience with digital solutions.



Contact:



F24 AG

Patrick Eller

Head of Corporate Marketing & PR

mailto:presse@f24.com

http://www.f24.com



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/62168/6086351

OTS: F24 AG







