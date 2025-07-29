SAF-HOLLAND Revises 2025 Forecast Amid North American Market Slump

SAF-HOLLAND SE has adjusted its sales forecast for fiscal year 2025 to approximately EUR 1.800 million due to a weak market environment in North America.

The expected adjusted EBIT margin has been revised to around 9.3%, down from a previous range of 9.0% to 10.0%.

The company cites consumer restraint linked to US trade policy and uncertainties regarding the EPA27 emissions standard as factors contributing to the market deterioration.

Preliminary results show a sales decline of 11.9% to EUR 891.6 million in the first half of 2025, primarily due to weak demand in the original equipment segment.

Adjusted EBIT fell by 19.3% to EUR 83.0 million in the first half of 2025, with the adjusted EBIT margin remaining at 9.3%.

The half-year financial report for 2025 is scheduled for publication on August 7, 2025.

The price of SAF-HOLLAND at the time of the news was 16,090EUR and was down -5,19 % compared with the previous day.

9 minutes after the article was published, the price was 16,520EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,67 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.853,19PKT (+0,02 %).






