SAF-HOLLAND Revises 2025 Forecast Amid North American Market Slump
SAF-HOLLAND SE revises its 2025 sales forecast to EUR 1.800 million amid North America's market challenges, citing trade policy and emission standard uncertainties.
Foto: SAF Holland
- SAF-HOLLAND SE has adjusted its sales forecast for fiscal year 2025 to approximately EUR 1.800 million due to a weak market environment in North America.
- The expected adjusted EBIT margin has been revised to around 9.3%, down from a previous range of 9.0% to 10.0%.
- The company cites consumer restraint linked to US trade policy and uncertainties regarding the EPA27 emissions standard as factors contributing to the market deterioration.
- Preliminary results show a sales decline of 11.9% to EUR 891.6 million in the first half of 2025, primarily due to weak demand in the original equipment segment.
- Adjusted EBIT fell by 19.3% to EUR 83.0 million in the first half of 2025, with the adjusted EBIT margin remaining at 9.3%.
- The half-year financial report for 2025 is scheduled for publication on August 7, 2025.
The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at SAF-HOLLAND is on 07.08.2025.
The price of SAF-HOLLAND at the time of the news was 16,090EUR and was down -5,19 % compared with the previous day.
9 minutes after the article was published, the price was 16,520EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,67 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.853,19PKT (+0,02 %).
-1,89 %
-0,94 %
+2,31 %
+5,51 %
-9,46 %
+117,43 %
+214,18 %
+17,65 %
-40,57 %
ISIN:DE000SAFH001WKN:SAFH00
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte