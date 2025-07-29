    StartseitevorwärtsIndizesvorwärtsDAX IndexvorwärtsNachrichten zu DAX
    DAX, Heidelberger Druckmaschinen & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag

    Foto: boris roessler - picture alliance/dpa

    🔥 Heiße Aktien

    Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.

    Rang Aktie Veränderung Branche Forum News
    🥇 Heidelberger Druckmaschinen +32,65 % Maschinenbau Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 Sarepta Therapeutics +24,05 % Biotechnologie Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Polaris +20,89 % Fahrzeugindustrie Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 Novo Nordisk (B) Sponsored ADR -20,13 % Pharmaindustrie Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 Novo Nordisk -20,22 % Pharmaindustrie Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 Nikola Corporation -40,17 % Fahrzeugindustrie Forum Nachrichten

    🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere

    Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.

    Rang Wertpapier Branche Forum News
    🥇 Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Maschinenbau Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 Foremost Clean Energy Rohstoffe Nachrichten
    🥉 DroneShield Sonstige Technologie Forum Nachrichten
      SUESS MicroTec Halbleiter Forum Nachrichten
      The Payments Group Holding Finanzdienstleistungen Forum Nachrichten
      Novo Nordisk Pharmaindustrie Forum Nachrichten

    💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere

    In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.

    Rang Wertpapier Beiträge Branche Forum News
    🥇 DAX 226 - Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 Almonty Industries 127 Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Novo Nordisk 83 Pharmaindustrie Forum Nachrichten
      TeamViewer 55 Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
      PayPal 40 Finanzdienstleistungen Forum Nachrichten
      Kuros Biosciences 35 Biotechnologie Forum Nachrichten




    Verfasst von Markt Bote
    15 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Vor dem Handelsende zeigt sich, was zählt: Die heißesten Aktien, die gefragtesten Titel und die lautesten Debatten – das bewegt die wallstreetONLINE-Community am Nachmittag.