DAX, Heidelberger Druckmaschinen & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Heidelberger Druckmaschinen
|+32,65 %
|Maschinenbau
|🥈
|Sarepta Therapeutics
|+24,05 %
|Biotechnologie
|🥉
|Polaris
|+20,89 %
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|🟥
|Novo Nordisk (B) Sponsored ADR
|-20,13 %
|Pharmaindustrie
|🟥
|Novo Nordisk
|-20,22 %
|Pharmaindustrie
|🟥
|Nikola Corporation
|-40,17 %
|Fahrzeugindustrie
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Heidelberger Druckmaschinen
|Maschinenbau
|🥈
|Foremost Clean Energy
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|DroneShield
|Sonstige Technologie
|SUESS MicroTec
|Halbleiter
|The Payments Group Holding
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|Novo Nordisk
|Pharmaindustrie
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|226
|-
|🥈
|Almonty Industries
|127
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Novo Nordisk
|83
|Pharmaindustrie
|TeamViewer
|55
|Informationstechnologie
|PayPal
|40
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|Kuros Biosciences
|35
|Biotechnologie
