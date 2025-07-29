Subject
ExeonTrace is now Exeon.NDR - Reflecting growth and future focus (FOTO)
Zurich (ots) - Exeon Analytics AG has rebranded its flagship network detection
and response platform: ExeonTrace is now Exeon.NDR.
This change reflects far more than a new name or design - it represents
continuous innovation, international growth, and our enduring commitment as a
trusted Swiss cybersecurity partner for organizations worldwide.
Over the past year, Exeon.NDR has further strengthened its core capabilities.
Our continuously evolving AI ensures faster, more precise threat detection,
while alerts now provide richer context to help security teams respond with
clarity. We've expanded visibility across hybrid, encrypted, and exposed
environments to safeguard even the most sensitive data, and deepened
integrations with leading security ecosystems for seamless deployment-without
the need for intrusive sensors or agents.
This evolution also marks Exeon's growing international presence:
- We have expanded our global partner network and entered emerging markets,
combining localized expertise with Swiss standards of data sovereignty and
privacy.
- Exeon's advisory board now includes even more renowned international
cybersecurity experts to further guide our strategic direction and innovation.
- Our team continues to grow worldwide, bringing diverse perspectives while
maintaining the precision, reliability, and trustworthiness that define Swiss
cybersecurity.
- ExeonTrace is now Exeon.NDR - a name that reflects our core strength in
network detection & response.
- A modernized, more intuitive user experience based on real customer feedback.
- Rapidly evolving AI capabilities that make detections smarter, faster, and
more precise.
- Stronger global presence & partnerships while retaining Swiss data
sovereignty.
- Our focus on protecting sensitive data in hybrid, encrypted, and exposed
environments.
- Our commitment to Swiss precision, data privacy, and trusted cybersecurity.
- Our dedication to innovation, ensuring customer networks become more secure
every day.
The new website, launched on July 14, 2025, provides an updated resource hub for
customers, partners, and organizations adopting Zero Trust architectures:
http://www.exeon.com
This is where customers, partners, and interested parties can find the latest
information about the Exeon platform and its use in zero-trust architectures.
What's New?
What Remains Unchanged?
Quote: " With Exeon.NDR, we're not just rebranding - we're advancing. Our
AI-driven platform continuously improves to protect our customers' networks,
adapt to new threats, and meet the highest standards of data privacy. This
transformation reflects our commitment to global expansion while staying true to
our Swiss roots in cybersecurity excellence.
Gregor Erismann, Co-CEO of Exeon Analytics AG
For questions or further press material :
Klaus Nemelka
Exeon Analytics AG Grubenstrasse 12, 8045 Zürich, Schweiz CHE-196.534.272 MWST
Klaus.nemelka@exeon.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/180444/6086569
OTS: Exeon Analytics
