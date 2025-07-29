ExeonTrace is now Exeon.NDR - Reflecting growth and future focus (FOTO)

Zurich (ots) - Exeon Analytics AG has rebranded its flagship network detection

and response platform: ExeonTrace is now Exeon.NDR.



This change reflects far more than a new name or design - it represents

continuous innovation, international growth, and our enduring commitment as a

trusted Swiss cybersecurity partner for organizations worldwide.



Over the past year, Exeon.NDR has further strengthened its core capabilities.

Our continuously evolving AI ensures faster, more precise threat detection,

while alerts now provide richer context to help security teams respond with

clarity. We've expanded visibility across hybrid, encrypted, and exposed

environments to safeguard even the most sensitive data, and deepened

integrations with leading security ecosystems for seamless deployment-without

the need for intrusive sensors or agents.





