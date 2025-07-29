Voltabox AG's Strategic GMS Acquisition Boosts Capital & Adjusts Forecast
Voltabox AG is set to transform its business landscape with a strategic acquisition. This bold move marks a pivotal step in Voltabox's ambitious growth journey. By integrating GMS Electronic Vertriebs GmbH, Voltabox enhances its capabilities and market reach. The acquisition promises to boost revenue and profitability, signaling a prosperous future.
- Voltabox AG is acquiring GMS Electronic Vertriebs GmbH through a cash payment and issuance of new shares as part of a capital increase.
- The acquisition aligns with Voltabox's M&A-driven growth strategy and expands its value chain beyond development and production.
- GMS, with over 25 years in the market, generated approximately €19 million in revenue and €1.4 million in net income in the 2024 fiscal year.
- The cash component of the acquisition represents about 75% of the total consideration, while new shares account for 25%.
- The forecast for 2025 has been adjusted, with expected consolidated revenue now ranging from €23 to €26 million, up from a previous estimate of €15 to €20 million.
- The planned consolidation of GMS is expected to result in an EBITDA of €1 to €1.5 million for the full year, an increase from the previous forecast of €0 to €1 million.
The next important date, Consolidated interim report as of June 30, 2025 - 1st half of the year, at Voltabox is on 14.08.2025.
The price of Voltabox at the time of the news was 3,6750EUR and was up +15,57 % compared with the previous day.
14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 3,6800EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,14 % since publication.
+15,41 %
+0,65 %
+16,85 %
-0,64 %
+418,27 %
+131,97 %
-22,68 %
-86,79 %
ISIN:DE000A2E4LE9WKN:A2E4LE
