LECLANCHE Board Amends Proposal for Agenda Item 8.2

Leclanché SA's Annual General Meeting (AGM) is scheduled for August 5, 2025, where an amendment to the Board of Directors' proposal regarding agenda item 8.2 will be discussed.

The proposal includes an increase in the company's share capital by up to CHF 11,287,676.20, raising it from CHF 102,542,298.40 to a maximum of CHF 113,829,974.60.

The capital increase will involve issuing 112,876,762 registered shares at a nominal value of CHF 0.10 each, with the issue price set at 75% of the Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) over the preceding 60 days.

The entire nominal increase will be subscribed by the Lender, excluding subscription rights for existing shareholders on the newly issued shares.

The proposed debt-to-equity conversion aims to improve the company's financial status and balance sheet, with specific terms outlined in the SEF Convertible Loan Agreements.

Leclanché is a leading provider of low-carbon energy storage solutions, established in 1909, and is listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange (SIX: LECN).

The next important date, Quarterly report, at LECLANCHE is on 30.09.2025.

The price of LECLANCHE at the time of the news was 0,2515EUR and was up +1,00 % compared with the previous day.





