Krones Boosts Profits, Reaffirms 2025 Goals
Amidst global economic challenges, Krones has showcased remarkable resilience, achieving a 6.7% increase in revenue and a 12.6% rise in EBITDA. While order intake saw a slight dip, Krones maintained a stable financial footing. Looking ahead, Krones remains confident in achieving its ambitious 2025 targets.
Foto: Armin Weigel - dpa
- Krones increased its revenue by 6.7% to €2,726.5 million in the first half of 2025, despite macroeconomic uncertainties.
- EBITDA rose by 12.6% to €288.5 million, improving the EBITDA margin from 10.0% to 10.6%.
- Krones confirmed its financial targets for 2025, expecting revenue growth of 7% to 9%, an EBITDA margin of 10.2% to 10.8%, and ROCE of 18% to 20%.
- The order intake remained stable, with a slight decrease of 2.2% compared to the previous year, totaling €2,730.4 million.
- Free cash flow before M&A activities was €46.7 million, down from €127.0 million the previous year.
- Krones maintained a solid financial structure with net cash of €375.2 million at the end of June 2025.
The next important date, Publication of the interim report as of June 30, 2025., at KRONES is on 30.07.2025.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 31.197,96PKT (+0,25 %).
ISIN:DE0006335003WKN:633500
