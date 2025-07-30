Krones Boosts Profits, Reaffirms 2025 Goals

Krones increased its revenue by 6.7% to €2,726.5 million in the first half of 2025, despite macroeconomic uncertainties.

EBITDA rose by 12.6% to €288.5 million, improving the EBITDA margin from 10.0% to 10.6%.

Krones confirmed its financial targets for 2025, expecting revenue growth of 7% to 9%, an EBITDA margin of 10.2% to 10.8%, and ROCE of 18% to 20%.

The order intake remained stable, with a slight decrease of 2.2% compared to the previous year, totaling €2,730.4 million.

Free cash flow before M&A activities was €46.7 million, down from €127.0 million the previous year.

Krones maintained a solid financial structure with net cash of €375.2 million at the end of June 2025.

