KION's Customer Demand Soars in First Half of 2025!

KION Group reported a significant increase in order intake to €6.206 billion in H1 2025, up from €5.079 billion in H1 2024.

Revenue slightly decreased to €5.496 billion, down 4.2% from €5.736 billion in the previous year.

Adjusted EBIT fell to €385.0 million, with a margin of 7.0%, compared to €447.0 million and 7.8% in H1 2024.

Free cash flow remained positive at €161.9 million, although it was lower than €202.2 million in H1 2024.

The company confirmed its outlook for 2025, despite ongoing macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties.

KION's strong performance was driven by record order intake in Supply Chain Solutions and growth in the service business.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Kion Group is on 30.07.2025.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 31.197,96PKT (+0,25 %).





