KION's Customer Demand Soars in First Half of 2025!
KION Group's order intake soared to €6.206 billion in H1 2025, showcasing resilience amid revenue and EBIT declines, while maintaining a positive cash flow and a confident outlook for the year.
Foto: Arne Dedert - dpa
- KION Group reported a significant increase in order intake to €6.206 billion in H1 2025, up from €5.079 billion in H1 2024.
- Revenue slightly decreased to €5.496 billion, down 4.2% from €5.736 billion in the previous year.
- Adjusted EBIT fell to €385.0 million, with a margin of 7.0%, compared to €447.0 million and 7.8% in H1 2024.
- Free cash flow remained positive at €161.9 million, although it was lower than €202.2 million in H1 2024.
- The company confirmed its outlook for 2025, despite ongoing macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties.
- KION's strong performance was driven by record order intake in Supply Chain Solutions and growth in the service business.
