Alzchem Group AG Grows Strong in H1 2025, Full-Year Forecast Upheld

Alzchem Group AG reported a 9% increase in EBITDA to EUR 56.5 million in the first half of 2025, driven by positive volume development in specialty chemicals.

Despite increased investments, free cash flow remained positive at EUR 30.7 million.

The Specialty Chemicals segment saw a 9% sales increase, with a significant 18% rise in segment EBITDA, while the Basics & Intermediates segment experienced a 14% sales decline.

The expansion of production capacity for nitroguanidine in Germany is on schedule, and a search for a new US production site is underway.

Alzchem confirms its full-year 2025 forecast, expecting organic sales growth of approximately 5% to around EUR 580 million and a 7% increase in EBITDA to around EUR 113 million.

Alzchem is a leading international specialty chemicals company with a focus on sustainable solutions, operating in various sectors including human and animal nutrition, agriculture, and renewable energies.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Alzchem Group is on 30.07.2025.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.762,60PKT (-0,48 %).





