Blue Cap AG: Strong Earnings in H1 2025 Despite Sales Dip

Blue Cap AG reported half-year revenue of EUR 97.9 million for H1 2025, down from EUR 102.3 million in the previous year.

The adjusted EBITDA improved to EUR 8.9 million, resulting in an EBITDA margin of 8.8%, up from 7.2% in H1 2024.

The company confirmed its annual forecast, expecting consolidated revenue between EUR 200 million and EUR 220 million and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 10.0% to 11.0%.

The Plastics segment showed positive performance, while the Business Services segment experienced revenue declines but improved profitability.

Blue Cap paid a record dividend of EUR 1.10 per share at its Annual General Meeting on June 27, 2025.

The company maintains a solid balance sheet with a net debt ratio of 0.6 years, well within the target range of less than 3.5 years.

The price of Blue Cap at the time of the news was 17,100EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.






