Evotec & Sandoz: Evolving Partnership Sparks Biologics Site Sale

Evotec SE and Sandoz AG signed a non-binding term sheet for the potential sale of Just – Evotec Biologics EU in Toulouse to Sandoz.

The deal involves transferring biosimilar manufacturing capabilities to Sandoz, using Just – Evotec Biologics’ advanced continuous manufacturing technology.

The proposed transaction includes a purchase price of approximately US$ 300 million in cash, with additional technology-related considerations, future development revenues, milestones, and product royalties.

The transaction is a major milestone in Evotec’s strategy to create an asset-lighter business model, improving revenue mix, profit margins, and capital efficiency.

The planned transfer of the biosimilars manufacturing facility is a continuation of the strategic partnership between Evotec and Sandoz, which began with a long-term commercial supply agreement in July 2024.

Evotec aims to leverage its technology and IP to shape a new segment in the biologics manufacturing market, focusing on sustainable and profitable growth.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Evotec is on 13.08.2025.

The price of Evotec at the time of the news was 7,4060EUR and was up +0,12 % compared with the previous day.

11 minutes after the article was published, the price was 7,6960EUR this corresponds to a plus of +3,92 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 31.197,96PKT (+0,25 %).





