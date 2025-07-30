Evotec & Sandoz: Evolving Partnership Sparks Biologics Site Sale
Evotec SE and Sandoz AG embark on a transformative journey, with a $300 million deal set to redefine biosimilar manufacturing through advanced technology and strategic collaboration.
Foto: pressfoto - freepik
- Evotec SE and Sandoz AG signed a non-binding term sheet for the potential sale of Just – Evotec Biologics EU in Toulouse to Sandoz.
- The deal involves transferring biosimilar manufacturing capabilities to Sandoz, using Just – Evotec Biologics’ advanced continuous manufacturing technology.
- The proposed transaction includes a purchase price of approximately US$ 300 million in cash, with additional technology-related considerations, future development revenues, milestones, and product royalties.
- The transaction is a major milestone in Evotec’s strategy to create an asset-lighter business model, improving revenue mix, profit margins, and capital efficiency.
- The planned transfer of the biosimilars manufacturing facility is a continuation of the strategic partnership between Evotec and Sandoz, which began with a long-term commercial supply agreement in July 2024.
- Evotec aims to leverage its technology and IP to shape a new segment in the biologics manufacturing market, focusing on sustainable and profitable growth.
The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Evotec is on 13.08.2025.
The price of Evotec at the time of the news was 7,4060EUR and was up +0,12 % compared with the previous day.
11 minutes after the article was published, the price was 7,6960EUR this corresponds to a plus of +3,92 % since publication.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 31.197,96PKT (+0,25 %).
+4,04 %
+21,14 %
+5,56 %
+0,87 %
-13,23 %
-70,32 %
-66,96 %
+121,13 %
+827,23 %
ISIN:DE0005664809WKN:566480
