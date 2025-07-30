Raiffeisen Bank's Core Profit Jumps 5% in 2025 Report

Consolidated profit of Raiffeisen Bank International's core group (excluding Russia) increased by 5% in H1/2025, reaching EUR 567 million.

Main revenues remained stable quarter-on-quarter at EUR 1,529 million.

The CET1 ratio excluding Russia was 15.7%, while the group CET1 ratio was 18.2%.

Loans to customers and deposits from customers in Russia decreased by 9% each, year-to-date in local currency.

The provisioning ratio improved to 23 bps in Q2, with guidance for FY/2025 at around 35 bps.

RBI aims for a consolidated return on equity of at least 13% in the medium term, excluding Russia and certain provisions in Poland.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Raiffeisen Bank International is on 30.07.2025.

The price of Raiffeisen Bank International at the time of the news was 24,670EUR and was up +0,20 % compared with the previous day.





