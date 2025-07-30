Raiffeisen Bank's Core Profit Jumps 5% in 2025 Report
Raiffeisen Bank International's core group profit rose by 5% in H1/2025, with stable revenues and a strong CET1 ratio, while adjusting its Russian operations and aiming for a 13% return on equity.
Foto: Hans Ringhofer - picture alliance / picturedesk.com
- Consolidated profit of Raiffeisen Bank International's core group (excluding Russia) increased by 5% in H1/2025, reaching EUR 567 million.
- Main revenues remained stable quarter-on-quarter at EUR 1,529 million.
- The CET1 ratio excluding Russia was 15.7%, while the group CET1 ratio was 18.2%.
- Loans to customers and deposits from customers in Russia decreased by 9% each, year-to-date in local currency.
- The provisioning ratio improved to 23 bps in Q2, with guidance for FY/2025 at around 35 bps.
- RBI aims for a consolidated return on equity of at least 13% in the medium term, excluding Russia and certain provisions in Poland.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Raiffeisen Bank International is on 30.07.2025.
The price of Raiffeisen Bank International at the time of the news was 24,670EUR and was up +0,20 % compared with the
previous day.
+0,20 %
-0,12 %
-4,45 %
+5,07 %
+40,13 %
+108,27 %
+61,98 %
+87,65 %
-76,48 %
ISIN:AT0000606306WKN:A0D9SU
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte