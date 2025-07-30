Symrise Shines: H1 2025 Results Revealed!

Symrise achieved an organic growth of 3.1% in the first half of 2025, with a reported revenue of €2,554 million.

The EBITDA margin increased to 21.7%, up 100 basis points from the previous year, driven by profitable sales and efficiency initiatives.

Symrise identified €40 million in recurring cost savings for 2025, with €20 million realized in the first half as part of the ONE SYM Transformation.

The company is seeking strategic alternatives for its terpene ingredients business and has appointed Michael Friede as Executive Board Member and President of the Scent & Care segment.

Symrise updated its 2025 guidance, moderating organic growth to 3-5% from 5-7% and increasing the EBITDA margin target to approximately 21.5%.

The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment achieved 3.3% organic sales growth, while the Scent & Care segment achieved 2.9% organic sales growth, with strong performance in Fragrance and Aroma Molecules divisions.

The next important date, Group Interim Report January - June 2025, at Symrise is on 30.07.2025.

The price of Symrise at the time of the news was 86,80EUR and was up +1,17 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index DAX was at 24.275,50PKT (+0,26 %).





