Befesa's Profit Doubles in H1 2025, Promising Stronger H2

Befesa's net profit doubled to €40 million in H1 2025, with adjusted EBITDA increasing by 9% to €112 million, despite a 3% decrease in total revenue due to maintenance activities.

The company reduced its net leverage to x2.7 as of June 2025, continuing its deleveraging trajectory, and aims to achieve net leverage below x2.5 by year-end 2025.

Earnings per share (EPS) doubled to €1.00, reflecting improved profitability, and the company expects EPS to be above 2.0 by the end of 2025.

Befesa confirmed its full-year 2025 adjusted EBITDA guidance range of €240 million to €265 million, expecting a stronger second half driven by higher volumes across all markets.

Operational highlights include a 10% decrease in EAF steel dust volumes due to maintenance, with expectations of significantly higher volumes in H2 2025.

Strategic growth initiatives include the expansion of the Palmerton plant in the US and the Bernburg project in Germany, aiming to increase recycling capacities and drive future growth.

The next important date, H1 2025 Half-Year Financial Report and Conference Call, at Befesa is on 30.07.2025.

The price of Befesa at the time of the news was 26,16EUR and was up +0,19 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.762,60PKT (-0,48 %).





