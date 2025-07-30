Befesa's Profit Doubles in H1 2025, Promising Stronger H2
Befesa's financial performance soared in H1 2025, doubling net profit to €40 million, while strategic expansions in the US and Germany promise future growth.
- Befesa's net profit doubled to €40 million in H1 2025, with adjusted EBITDA increasing by 9% to €112 million, despite a 3% decrease in total revenue due to maintenance activities.
- The company reduced its net leverage to x2.7 as of June 2025, continuing its deleveraging trajectory, and aims to achieve net leverage below x2.5 by year-end 2025.
- Earnings per share (EPS) doubled to €1.00, reflecting improved profitability, and the company expects EPS to be above 2.0 by the end of 2025.
- Befesa confirmed its full-year 2025 adjusted EBITDA guidance range of €240 million to €265 million, expecting a stronger second half driven by higher volumes across all markets.
- Operational highlights include a 10% decrease in EAF steel dust volumes due to maintenance, with expectations of significantly higher volumes in H2 2025.
- Strategic growth initiatives include the expansion of the Palmerton plant in the US and the Bernburg project in Germany, aiming to increase recycling capacities and drive future growth.
