AUTO1 Group Surges in Key Metrics

AUTO1 Group reported a 20.6% year-over-year increase in units sold, totaling 200,498 in Q2 2025.

The company achieved a gross profit of EUR 231.2 million, a 33.4% increase year over year.

Adjusted EBITDA for Q2 2025 was EUR 42.3 million, marking a 104.1% increase compared to the previous year.

The Retail segment, Autohero, sold 23,824 units, up 34.6% year over year, with a gross profit of EUR 61.5 million, up 66.6%.

AUTO1 Group increased its full-year unit guidance to 772,000 - 817,000 total units sold and raised its gross profit guidance to EUR 890 - 940 million.

AUTO1 Group operates in over 30 countries, employs 6,300 people, and went public on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in February 2021.

The next important date, Q2 2025 Trading and Financial Results, at AUTO1 Group is on 30.07.2025.

The price of AUTO1 Group at the time of the news was 25,41EUR and was up +2,63 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 31.285,42PKT (+0,28 %).





