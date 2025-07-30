    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsContemporary Amperex Technology Limited (H) AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Contemporary Amperex Technology Limited (H)
    Almonty Industries, LendingClub & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen

    Foto: Robert - stock.adobe.com

    🔥 Heiße Aktien

    Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.

    Rang Aktie Veränderung Branche Forum News
    🥇 LendingClub +22,91 % Finanzdienstleistungen Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 Penumbra +13,50 % Gesundheitswesen Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Capricor Therapeutics +13,40 % Biotechnologie Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 Contemporary Amperex Technology Limited (H) -9,00 % Elektrogeräte Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 Shimano -17,34 % Konsum Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 Cardiff Oncology -24,31 % Biotechnologie Forum Nachrichten

    🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere

    Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.

    Rang Wertpapier Branche Forum News
    🥇 Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Maschinenbau Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 DroneShield Sonstige Technologie Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Almonty Industries Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
      Spark New Zealand Telekommunikation Forum Nachrichten
      BYD Fahrzeugindustrie Forum Nachrichten
      Opendoor Technologies Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten

    💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere

    In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.

    Rang Wertpapier Beiträge Branche Forum News
    🥇 Almonty Industries 149 Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 Novo Nordisk 130 Pharmaindustrie Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 PayPal 64 Finanzdienstleistungen Forum Nachrichten
      TeamViewer 47 Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
      BYD 39 Fahrzeugindustrie Forum Nachrichten
      Gerresheimer 29 Gesundheitswesen Forum Nachrichten




    Verfasst von Markt Bote
    Frischer Start in den Börsentag: Diese Aktien haben zuletzt für Gesprächsstoff gesorgt – hier kommen die meistgesuchten, meistdiskutierten und heißesten Titel aus der wallstreetONLINE-Community.