Almonty Industries, LendingClub & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|LendingClub
|+22,91 %
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|🥈
|Penumbra
|+13,50 %
|Gesundheitswesen
|🥉
|Capricor Therapeutics
|+13,40 %
|Biotechnologie
|🟥
|Contemporary Amperex Technology Limited (H)
|-9,00 %
|Elektrogeräte
|🟥
|Shimano
|-17,34 %
|Konsum
|🟥
|Cardiff Oncology
|-24,31 %
|Biotechnologie
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Heidelberger Druckmaschinen
|Maschinenbau
|🥈
|DroneShield
|Sonstige Technologie
|🥉
|Almonty Industries
|Rohstoffe
|Spark New Zealand
|Telekommunikation
|BYD
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|Opendoor Technologies
|Informationstechnologie
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Almonty Industries
|149
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Novo Nordisk
|130
|Pharmaindustrie
|🥉
|PayPal
|64
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|TeamViewer
|47
|Informationstechnologie
|BYD
|39
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|Gerresheimer
|29
|Gesundheitswesen
LendingClub
Platz 1
Penumbra
Platz 2
Capricor Therapeutics
Platz 3
Contemporary Amperex Technology Limited (H)
Platz 4
Shimano
Platz 5
Cardiff Oncology
Platz 6
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen
Platz 7
DroneShield
Platz 8
Almonty Industries
Platz 9
Spark New Zealand
Platz 10
BYD
Platz 11
Opendoor Technologies
Platz 12
Almonty Industries
Platz 13
Novo Nordisk
Platz 14
PayPal
Platz 15
TeamViewer
Platz 16
BYD
Platz 17
Gerresheimer
Platz 18
