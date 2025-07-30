Score Capital AG Set for Major Growth in 2024!
Score Capital AG has shattered previous records, achieving remarkable financial milestones in 2024. With a revenue of EUR 4.6 million and a robust new business growth of 27%, the company continues to thrive. Strategic collaborations and successful bond placements have paved the way for sustained growth. Score Capital AG's impeccable track record of zero bad debt losses underscores its financial acumen.
- Score Capital AG reported a record revenue of EUR 4.6 million for the fiscal year 2024, slightly up from the previous year.
- Operating profit (EBIT) remained stable at EUR 1.95 million despite increased expenses for bond issues.
- New business growth was significant, rising by 27% to EUR 147.0 million.
- A third Senior Note was issued in collaboration with FINVIA Family Office and Oliver Bierhoff to support future growth.
- A new corporate bond of EUR 8.0 million was successfully placed in a public offering at the end of 2024.
- Score Capital AG has executed over 800 transactions worth EUR 2.5 billion and has not recorded any bad debt losses since its inception.
